P680,000 worth of meth seized in Pangasinan city sting

BAGUIO CITY — At least P680,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, was seized during a sting operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) – Pangasinan, Urdaneta City police, and the PNP Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit 1 (PDEG-SOU 1).

The operation also led to the capture of an alleged "high-value target" drug personality in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, early on Tuesday morning, March 4, 2025.

According to PDEA-Region 1 Director Joel Plaza, 51-year-old Jimmy Andres Pablo from San Manuel, Pangasinan, sold a knot-tied plastic containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 100 grams to an undercover agent.

Authorities also seized from Pablo an improvised shotgun pistol, four live ammunition rounds for a 12-gauge shotgun, a mobile phone, a motorcycle, assorted keys, two identification cards, a brown paper bag, a black body bag, various drug paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money, which will be presented as evidence during Pablo’s trial for illegal drug sale.

Aside from the drug charges, Pablo will also face charges for illegal firearms possession and violation of the gun ban currently in effect due to the upcoming May 2025 elections.