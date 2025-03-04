^

Nation

Cotabato residents surrender firearms to Army

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 5:37pm
The firearms surrendered by residents of four towns in Cotabato province are now in the joint custody of the 40th Infantry Battalion and the 602nd Infantry Brigade.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Residents of four towns in Cotabato province surrendered 14 firearms to the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion on Tuesday, March 4, in support of the government’s Small Arms and Light Weapons Management Program in Central Mindanao.

The SALW Management Program has been implemented in the region since July 2024 by the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and the office of Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity, Carlito Galvez Jr.

Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6th ID, told reporters that 10 assault rifles, an Uzi 9mm machine pistol, two .45 caliber pistols, and a B40 rocket launcher were voluntarily surrendered by owners to the 40th IB, with the assistance of local officials from Cotabato’s neighboring towns of Carmen, Matalam, Kapalawan and Pikit.

Gumiran said that officials from the 40th IB and the commander of the 602nd Infantry Brigade, Col. Ricky Bunayog, also played a key role in facilitating the surrender of the firearms through backchannel dialogues.

The 14 combat weapons were handed over by municipal officials from the four towns to the 40th IB during a symbolic ceremony at its battalion headquarters in Pikit on Tuesday morning.

Since July of last year, units of the 6th ID in Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and Sarangani provinces have collected over 700 firearms, including M60 and .30 caliber machine guns, grenade and rocket launchers, and mortars, as part of the SALW Management Program.

40TH INFANTRY BATTALION

CENTRAL MINDANAO

COTABATO
