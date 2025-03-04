^

Nation

Zamboanga del Norte grenade attack leaves 3 hurt

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 5:19pm
Zamboanga del Norte grenade attack leaves 3 hurt
Map of the Zamboanga del Norte showing the location of Kalawit
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY — Three individuals were injured in an explosion that rocked a residential area in Barangay San Jose, Kalawit, Zamboanga del Norte, on Monday afternoon, March 3.

Officials from the Kalawit Municipal Police Station and Brig. Gen. Roel Rodolfo, director of Police Regional Office-9, reported on Tuesday, March 4, that the grenade explosion injured Arnold Yu Lubaton, 69, Renel Elmenzo Labina, 38, and 33-year-old Honeylette Pagador Labina.

Lubaton is a known staunch supporter of the reelectionist mayor of Kalawit, Salvador Antojado Jr.

In a report to PRO-9, the Kalawit Municipal Police Station stated that Lubaton was at his house with the Labinas when someone threw a grenade from outside and quickly fled as the explosive detonated.

Police investigators said the grenade exploded right at the front door of Lubaton’s house.

He and his two guests sustained shrapnel wounds to various parts of their bodies and were immediately taken by emergency responders to a hospital for treatment.

Local officials and members of the Kalawit police force are still unsure whether the bombing of Lubaton’s house is related to his strong support of the mayor, who is seeking a third and final term in the May 2025 elections.

ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
5.0-magnitude quake rattles Matanao, Davao del Sur; aftershocks expected

5.0-magnitude quake rattles Matanao, Davao del Sur; aftershocks expected

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Matanao, Davao del Sur, at 9:42 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, Phivolcs reported.
Nation
fbtw
BOC, DA seize P202 million smuggled mackerel

BOC, DA seize P202 million smuggled mackerel

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Frozen mackerel valued at P202 million allegedly smuggled from China was confiscated by the Bureau of Customs and Department...
Nation
fbtw

Palawan voters warned vs bets funded by China

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
With China allegedly funding the campaigns of certain candidates in the midterm polls, a lawmaker yesterday urged voters in Palawan to be wary of candidates running for local posts.
Nation
fbtw
Pasay top cop sacked

Pasay top cop sacked

By EJ Macababbad | 17 hours ago
Pasay police chief Col. Samuel Pabonita was relieved from his post yesterday following a shooting incident in Baclaran on...
Nation
fbtw
Chiz: Let DPWH lead probe on bridge collapse

Chiz: Let DPWH lead probe on bridge collapse

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
As it has the technical expertise, the Department of Public Works and Highways should lead the investigation into the collapse...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fires break out in Metro Manila

Fires break out in Metro Manila

By EJ Macababbad | 17 hours ago
Around 200 families were left homeless yesterday after fires struck residential areas in Barangay UP Campus, Quezon City and...
Nation
fbtw
DOTr chief: EDSA busway to remain operational

DOTr chief: EDSA busway to remain operational

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The EDSA busway will continue to operate despite the rehabilitation of the major thoroughfare, Transportation Secretary Vince...
Nation
fbtw
5 Bohol LTO men sacked for manhandling rider

5 Bohol LTO men sacked for manhandling rider

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon yesterday announced the dismissal of five Land Transportation Office enforcers for harassing...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ: Teves extradited soon from Timor-Leste

DOJ: Teves extradited soon from Timor-Leste

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday expressed hope that expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr....
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with