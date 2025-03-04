Zamboanga del Norte grenade attack leaves 3 hurt

Map of the Zamboanga del Norte showing the location of Kalawit

COTABATO CITY — Three individuals were injured in an explosion that rocked a residential area in Barangay San Jose, Kalawit, Zamboanga del Norte, on Monday afternoon, March 3.

Officials from the Kalawit Municipal Police Station and Brig. Gen. Roel Rodolfo, director of Police Regional Office-9, reported on Tuesday, March 4, that the grenade explosion injured Arnold Yu Lubaton, 69, Renel Elmenzo Labina, 38, and 33-year-old Honeylette Pagador Labina.

Lubaton is a known staunch supporter of the reelectionist mayor of Kalawit, Salvador Antojado Jr.

In a report to PRO-9, the Kalawit Municipal Police Station stated that Lubaton was at his house with the Labinas when someone threw a grenade from outside and quickly fled as the explosive detonated.

Police investigators said the grenade exploded right at the front door of Lubaton’s house.

He and his two guests sustained shrapnel wounds to various parts of their bodies and were immediately taken by emergency responders to a hospital for treatment.

Local officials and members of the Kalawit police force are still unsure whether the bombing of Lubaton’s house is related to his strong support of the mayor, who is seeking a third and final term in the May 2025 elections.