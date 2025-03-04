^

Nation

5 dead in motorcycle collision in South Cotabato

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 4:33pm
5 dead in motorcycle collision in South Cotabato
Three of the five fatalities in the collision of two motorcycles in Tupi, South Cotabato, died at the scene, while the other two succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Five individuals, including two women, were killed in a collision involving two motorcycles in Barangay Crossing Rubber, Tupi, South Cotabato, on Monday night, March 3.

Officials from the Tupi Municipal Police Station and Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente, director of Region 12 police, separately told reporters on Tuesday, March 4, that the fatalities were riding the two motorcycles involved in the highway accident.

Senior Master Sgt. Rea Mae Gatinao, spokesperson for the Tupi police, said three of the victims, including two women, were riding together on a Honda XRM 25 and died instantly from the injuries sustained in the crash.

The male driver of the other motorcycle, a Rusi 125, along with his companion, also died at the hospital where they were taken by policemen and emergency responders from the Tupi Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Gatinao, citing witness accounts and police investigators who responded to the incident, said the speeding Rusi 125 veered into the opposite lane on the highway in Sitio Tulacabong, Barangay Crossing Rubber, and collided head-on with a Honda XRM 125 ridden by the two women and their male companion, all of whom died instantly at the scene.

According to police investigators and barangay officials, the two motorcycle drivers who died in the accident did not have driving licenses. Their severely damaged motorcycles are now in the custody of the Tupi MPS.

Gatinao and Ardiente both refuted claims made by some netizens on Facebook that the two motorcycles were racing on an unlit stretch of the highway in Barangay Crossing Rubber.

Ardiente said the accident was a head-on collision between two motorcycles coming from opposite directions on the highway.

