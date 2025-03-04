2 shabu peddlers, marijuana courier nabbed by Cotabato City cops

COTABATO CITY — Two shabu peddlers and a marijuana courier were arrested in separate police operations in Cotabato City on Monday, March 3.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Cotabato City police director, told reporters on Tuesday, March 4, that a security guard and a tricycle driver are now in custody. They were arrested in separate operations carried out by police with the assistance of barangay officials.

The first to fall in the two entrapment operations is a security guard, arrested in Barangay Rosary Heights 10 in Cotabato City.

Bongcayao said the security guard yielded peacefully when he sensed that he had sold shabu to plainclothes personnel of the Cotabato City Police Precinct 2 during a tradeoff along Delcano Street in Barangay Rosary Heights 10.

In a separate operation about three hours later, a tricycle driver was immediately detained after selling two sachets of shabu to non-uniformed officers in the same barangay, Barangay Rosary Heights 10.

Bongcayao said the team that apprehended the tricycle driver also confiscated two more sachets of shabu found in his front trouser pockets.

In a separate operation, a marijuana courier was promptly intercepted and detained by policemen at a gun ban checkpoint in Barangay Rosary Heights 4 on Monday. Authorities found about half a kilo of dried marijuana leaves in the utility box of his motorcycle.

The suspect admitted he was supposed to deliver the dried marijuana to a contact somewhere in the city.

At the checkpoint, policemen ordered the suspect to open the utility box of his motorcycle after he attempted to turn around upon seeing a roadblock ahead. The roadblock was manned by officers enforcing the gun ban, which the Commission on Elections has been implementing nationwide since January 12 to ensure safe and peaceful elections in May 2025.

Bongcayao said the marijuana confiscated from the suspect will be used as evidence in prosecuting him for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.