^

Nation

2 girls drown at Basilan beach

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 3, 2025 | 5:51pm
2 girls drown at Basilan beach
The bodies of the girls who drowned at a beach in Lantawan, Basilan, have been turned over to their families by rescuers, including personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection in the island province.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— Two grade school girls drowned while swimming together at a beach in Barangay Lower Manggas, Lantawan, Basilan, on Sunday, March 2.

Officials from the Basilan Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Bureau of Fire Protection-Basilan said on Monday, March 3, that the bodies of the 12-year-old girl and her 13-year-old companion were found in the sea around dusk on Sunday, four hours after they went missing while swimming at Blue Beach in Barangay Lower Manggas.

Local officials in Lantawan who supported the search and rescue mission told reporters that the two elementary students were swept away from the shallow area of the beach by strong currents.

Gov. Hadjiman Salliman, chairman of the inter-agency Basilan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said that assistance would be provided to facilitate the burial of the two minors.

BASILAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Man steals church collections

Man steals church collections

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 18 hours ago
A construction worker was arrested for breaking into the house of a Seventh Day Adventist treasurer and stealing the previous...
Nation
fbtw
4 fires break out in Manila, Quezon City, Pasay

4 fires break out in Manila, Quezon City, Pasay

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Four fires broke out in residential areas in Manila, Quezon City and Pasay yesterday, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)...
Nation
fbtw
Cotabato City barangay chairman arrested for gun ban violation

Cotabato City barangay chairman arrested for gun ban violation

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Policemen and a team of Philippine Marines arrested an incumbent barangay chairman in Cotabato City on Saturday, March 1,...
Nation
fbtw
HFMD cases triple &ndash; DOH

HFMD cases triple – DOH

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
The number of hand, foot and mouth disease or HFMD tripled in the past two months, according to the Department of Health...
Nation
fbtw
DHSUD to sustain Pasig River rehab

DHSUD to sustain Pasig River rehab

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) yesterday vowed to sustain efforts to revive the Pasig River...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1,398 gun ban violators nabbed

1,398 gun ban violators nabbed

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
A total of 1,398 people have been arrested for violating the election gun ban as of March 1, according to the latest report...
Nation
fbtw
Kin of missing teacher decry release of suspects

Kin of missing teacher decry release of suspects

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
Relatives of missing teacher and Miss Beauty Queen candidate Catherine Camilon yesterday denounced the release of dismissed...
Nation
fbtw
Batangue&ntilde;os show support to senatorial bets

Batangueños show support to senatorial bets

18 hours ago
More than 60,000 residents of the First District in Batangas gathered in an assembly over the weekend to support senatorial...
Nation
fbtw
Quake jolts Davao Oriental

Quake jolts Davao Oriental

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
A magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolted Davao Oriental on Saturday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and...
Nation
fbtw

Pangasinan health program achieves 90 percent coverage

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
Pangasinan’s Government Unified Incentives for Medical Consultation or Guiconsulta program has achieved coverage of over 90 percent, with residents registering and availing themselves of PhilHealth outpatient...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with