2 girls drown at Basilan beach

The bodies of the girls who drowned at a beach in Lantawan, Basilan, have been turned over to their families by rescuers, including personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection in the island province.

COTABATO CITY— Two grade school girls drowned while swimming together at a beach in Barangay Lower Manggas, Lantawan, Basilan, on Sunday, March 2.

Officials from the Basilan Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Bureau of Fire Protection-Basilan said on Monday, March 3, that the bodies of the 12-year-old girl and her 13-year-old companion were found in the sea around dusk on Sunday, four hours after they went missing while swimming at Blue Beach in Barangay Lower Manggas.

Local officials in Lantawan who supported the search and rescue mission told reporters that the two elementary students were swept away from the shallow area of the beach by strong currents.

Gov. Hadjiman Salliman, chairman of the inter-agency Basilan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said that assistance would be provided to facilitate the burial of the two minors.