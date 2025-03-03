^

Nation

Gunfights disrupt first day of Ramadan in troubled Moro town

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 3, 2025 | 2:23pm
Gunfights disrupt first day of Ramadan in troubled Moro town
The hostilities between two heavily armed Moro factions in Tugunan, Cotabato, forced villagers to flee their homes and relocate to safer areas.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Gunfights between two heavily armed Moro groups marred the otherwise solemn observance of the first day of Ramadan, a holy month in Islam, by villagers in a Bangsamoro town.

The hostilities on Sunday, March 2, in Barangay Macabual, Tugunan, Cotabato, between two rival factions of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, one led by Atang Abdulkarim and the other by Tutah Abdullah, forced hundreds of villagers, including children and the elderly, to relocate to safer areas.

Tugunan is one of the eight newly created Bangsamoro towns in Cotabato province, located within the core territory of Region 12.

Citing reports from displaced villagers, officials from the police and Army units in Cotabato province said on Monday, March 3, that the clashes in Barangay Macabual first erupted late on Saturday, March 1, when one of the two factions opened fire on residents who had just emerged from a mosque after a nighttime prayer, killing two of them: Peli Abdulkarim and Nhords Samama.

The attack also left a villager, Jaime Abdulkarim, wounded.

Subsequent exchanges of gunfire in Barangay Macabual on Sunday forced innocent Moro villagers to flee their homes for fear of being caught in the crossfire. The hostilities disrupted their intended day of fasting, marking the first day of the Islamic Ramadan season.

Ranking officials from various ministries in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao told reporters that their chief minister, Ahod Ebrahim, who also serves as chairman of the MILF’s central committee, has sent emissaries to reposition the feuding groups and settle the conflict amicably.

Local executives from Cotabato’s adjoining towns of Aleosan, Pikit, and Kabacan, as well as nearby Pagalungan in Maguindanao del Sur, told reporters that the rival MILF factions are fighting for control of villages in Tugunan.

The tension between the two groups reportedly escalated after they supported rival candidates during the 2024 synchronized barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Muslims fast from dawn to dusk during Ramadan, which lasts for one lunar cycle—typically 28 to 30 days—both as a religious obligation and as reparation for wrongdoings.

Abstaining from food and drink during the day in Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, which also include absolute belief in Allah, praying five times a day facing Mecca, giving alms to the poor, and, for those who can afford it, performing the hajj, pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, at least once in a lifetime.

BANGSAMORO

RAMADAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Man steals church collections

Man steals church collections

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 15 hours ago
A construction worker was arrested for breaking into the house of a Seventh Day Adventist treasurer and stealing the previous...
Nation
fbtw
HFMD cases triple &ndash; DOH

HFMD cases triple – DOH

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The number of hand, foot and mouth disease or HFMD tripled in the past two months, according to the Department of Health...
Nation
fbtw
DHSUD to sustain Pasig River rehab

DHSUD to sustain Pasig River rehab

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) yesterday vowed to sustain efforts to revive the Pasig River...
Nation
fbtw
Batangue&ntilde;os show support to senatorial bets

Batangueños show support to senatorial bets

15 hours ago
More than 60,000 residents of the First District in Batangas gathered in an assembly over the weekend to support senatorial...
Nation
fbtw

Marikina launches ‘car-free’ Sunday

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
Car-free Sundays have been launched in Marikina to encourage residents to engage in outdoor activities and recreational exercises.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
4 fires break out in Manila, Quezon City, Pasay

4 fires break out in Manila, Quezon City, Pasay

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
Four fires broke out in residential areas in Manila, Quezon City and Pasay yesterday, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)...
Nation
fbtw
Cardinal Advincula to lead Ash Wednesday mass

Cardinal Advincula to lead Ash Wednesday mass

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula will preside over the Ash Wednesday mass at the Manila Cathedral on March 5, signaling...
Nation
fbtw
1,398 gun ban violators nabbed

1,398 gun ban violators nabbed

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
A total of 1,398 people have been arrested for violating the election gun ban as of March 1, according to the latest report...
Nation
fbtw
Kin of missing teacher decry release of suspects

Kin of missing teacher decry release of suspects

By Ed Amoroso | 15 hours ago
Relatives of missing teacher and Miss Beauty Queen candidate Catherine Camilon yesterday denounced the release of dismissed...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with