Gunfights disrupt first day of Ramadan in troubled Moro town

The hostilities between two heavily armed Moro factions in Tugunan, Cotabato, forced villagers to flee their homes and relocate to safer areas.

COTABATO CITY — Gunfights between two heavily armed Moro groups marred the otherwise solemn observance of the first day of Ramadan, a holy month in Islam, by villagers in a Bangsamoro town.

The hostilities on Sunday, March 2, in Barangay Macabual, Tugunan, Cotabato, between two rival factions of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, one led by Atang Abdulkarim and the other by Tutah Abdullah, forced hundreds of villagers, including children and the elderly, to relocate to safer areas.

Tugunan is one of the eight newly created Bangsamoro towns in Cotabato province, located within the core territory of Region 12.

Citing reports from displaced villagers, officials from the police and Army units in Cotabato province said on Monday, March 3, that the clashes in Barangay Macabual first erupted late on Saturday, March 1, when one of the two factions opened fire on residents who had just emerged from a mosque after a nighttime prayer, killing two of them: Peli Abdulkarim and Nhords Samama.

The attack also left a villager, Jaime Abdulkarim, wounded.

Subsequent exchanges of gunfire in Barangay Macabual on Sunday forced innocent Moro villagers to flee their homes for fear of being caught in the crossfire. The hostilities disrupted their intended day of fasting, marking the first day of the Islamic Ramadan season.

Ranking officials from various ministries in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao told reporters that their chief minister, Ahod Ebrahim, who also serves as chairman of the MILF’s central committee, has sent emissaries to reposition the feuding groups and settle the conflict amicably.

Local executives from Cotabato’s adjoining towns of Aleosan, Pikit, and Kabacan, as well as nearby Pagalungan in Maguindanao del Sur, told reporters that the rival MILF factions are fighting for control of villages in Tugunan.

The tension between the two groups reportedly escalated after they supported rival candidates during the 2024 synchronized barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Muslims fast from dawn to dusk during Ramadan, which lasts for one lunar cycle—typically 28 to 30 days—both as a religious obligation and as reparation for wrongdoings.

Abstaining from food and drink during the day in Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, which also include absolute belief in Allah, praying five times a day facing Mecca, giving alms to the poor, and, for those who can afford it, performing the hajj, pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, at least once in a lifetime.