^

Cotabato City barangay chairman arrested for gun ban violation

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 2, 2025 | 2:37pm
The pistols and ammunition seized from a barangay chairman and his two companions are now under the custody of the Cotabato City Police Office.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Policemen and a team of Philippine Marines arrested an incumbent barangay chairman in Cotabato City on Saturday, March 1, after discovering three pistols in his vehicle during an interception at a gun ban checkpoint. 

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Cotabato City police, said they will prosecute Thong Lomabao Gayak, chairman of Barangay Tamontaka 4, for violating the gun ban imposed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) since January 12, aimed at ensuring peaceful elections on May 25.

Along with Gayak, two companions, Aladdin Bayao Taop and Sanggutin Salik Bagay, were arrested and are now detained.

Policemen and members of the 5th Marine Battalion, stationed at a gun ban checkpoint along De Mazenod Avenue in Barangay Rosary Heights 3, Cotabato City, initially flagged down the white pick-up truck for a routine inspection. However, they immediately frisked the occupants when they noticed firearms in their possession. 

Gayak did not possess licenses for the three confiscated pistols, which he reportedly owned. During questioning, he admitted to Captain Rustan Deaño of the Cotabato City police and the team of Marines, led by 1Lt. Gemar Hassan, that he did not have any clearance from the Comelec allowing him to carry firearms outside of his residence. 

The Comelec only grants exemptions from the gun ban during election periods to civilians whose firearms are licensed by the Philippine National Police.

COTABATO CITY
