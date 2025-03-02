Drug den owner, 4 accomplices busted by PDEA-BARMM agents

The drug den operator and four others arrested in Cotabato City by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency are now locked in a detention facility.

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) apprehended a drug den owner and his four accomplices in an entrapment operation in Barangay Poblacion Mother, Cotabato City, on Saturday, March 1.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, said on Sunday, March 2, that all five suspects, including a 34-year-old woman, are now in detention.

They were arrested after one of them sold P102,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed anti-narcotics agents during a sting operation at their drug den in Sitio Ulandangan 2, Barangay Poblacion Mother.

Castro said the operation was conducted with the assistance of Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Cotabato City police director and his team.

PDEA-BARMM agents and police officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the suspects' drug den, which is now under the watch of barangay officials and volunteer community watchmen.

Castro said the entrapment operation was based on reports from vigilant Cotabato City residents who were aware of the suspects' drug trafficking activities. The suspects are set to be prosecuted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.