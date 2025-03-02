^

Nation

Drug den owner, 4 accomplices busted by PDEA-BARMM agents

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 2, 2025 | 2:07pm
Drug den owner, 4 accomplices busted by PDEA-BARMM agents
The drug den operator and four others arrested in Cotabato City by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency are now locked in a detention facility.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) apprehended a drug den owner and his four accomplices in an entrapment operation in Barangay Poblacion Mother, Cotabato City, on Saturday, March 1.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, said on Sunday, March 2, that all five suspects, including a 34-year-old woman, are now in detention.

They were arrested after one of them sold P102,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed anti-narcotics agents during a sting operation at their drug den in Sitio Ulandangan 2, Barangay Poblacion Mother.

Castro said the operation was conducted with the assistance of Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Cotabato City police director and his team.

PDEA-BARMM agents and police officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the suspects' drug den, which is now under the watch of barangay officials and volunteer community watchmen.

Castro said the entrapment operation was based on reports from vigilant Cotabato City residents who were aware of the suspects' drug trafficking activities. The suspects are set to be prosecuted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

BARMM

PDEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mayoral bet&rsquo;s convoy ambushed; 2 killed

Mayoral bet’s convoy ambushed; 2 killed

By Artemio Dumlao | 15 hours ago
Gunmen ambushed an 11-vehicle convoy of a mayoral candidate, killing a village chairman and a driver, and wounding another...
Nation
fbtw
PCG confirms sharks attacked tourist

PCG confirms sharks attacked tourist

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
One of two Russian tourists who died during a scuba diving activity near Verde Island in Batangas was attacked by sharks,...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Adapt classrooms to climate change&rsquo;

‘Adapt classrooms to climate change’

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
To make public school classrooms more conducive for learning, a Pinoy inventor urged the Department of Public Works and Highways...
Nation
fbtw
LTO-Bohol enforcers suspended for &lsquo;manhandling&rsquo; rider

LTO-Bohol enforcers suspended for ‘manhandling’ rider

By Christine Boton | 15 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has suspended several traffic enforcers for allegedly harassing a motorcycle driver they caught...
Nation
fbtw
San Juan mobilizes cleanup drive to combat dengue

San Juan mobilizes cleanup drive to combat dengue

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
In response to the increasing number of dengue cases in Metro Manila, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora led a citywide cleanup...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MMDA to meet agencies for EDSA rehabilitation plan

MMDA to meet agencies for EDSA rehabilitation plan

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority would call an inter-agency meeting to tackle the EDSA rehabilitation project,...
Nation
fbtw
CIDG ready to arrest suspects in &lsquo;missing sabungeros&rsquo; case

CIDG ready to arrest suspects in ‘missing sabungeros’ case

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group is prepared to arrest the suspects in the “missing sabungeros”...
Nation
fbtw
No. 2 most wanted fugitive in Quezon City nabbed

No. 2 most wanted fugitive in Quezon City nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
The second most wanted fugitive in Quezon City was arrested yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Campaign manager of Tawi-Tawi mayoral bet gunned down

Campaign manager of Tawi-Tawi mayoral bet gunned down

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
A man killed with an M16 assault rifle on Friday, February 28, the supposed campaign manager of a mayoral candidate in Tawi-Tawi...
Nation
fbtw
Tricycle driver nabbed with P340K shabu in Dipolog sting

Tricycle driver nabbed with P340K shabu in Dipolog sting

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Anti-narcotics agents seized P340,000 worth of shabu from a tricycle driver entrapped in Barangay Miputak in Dipolog City,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with