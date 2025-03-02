2 dead, 3 hurt in Central Mindanao highway mishaps

A tricycle driver died while two others were hurt in a highway accident in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte that involved three vehicles.

COTABATO CITY — Two individuals died while three others were injured in separate road accidents in Central Mindanao’s neighboring Cotabato and Maguindanao del Norte provinces on Friday, February 28.

Gerry Aringo died after the Suzuki Raider 150 motorcycle he was driving slammed into a makeshift food vending stall along a highway in Barangay Lika in Mlang, Cotabato before dawn Friday.

The accident left his companion, Jonel Maderse, badly injured.

The duo was on their way somewhere when the motorcycle they were riding crashed along the route, according to officials from the Mlang Municipal Police Station and local executives, who spoke to reporters on Saturday morning, March 1.

Joharto Sampigat died instantly from fatal injuries when his tricycle collided head-on with a multicab driven by Guiandal Kanakan along a stretch of highway in Barangay Pinguiaman, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, on Friday afternoon.

The Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station reported to the headquarters of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region that after Kanakan's multicab rammed Sampigat’s tricycle, it was subsequently struck from behind by a Toyota van.

Van driver Alvin Marohom was hurt in the collision of the two vehicles.