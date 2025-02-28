Lady cop shot dead by fellow officer in Marawi City

Map of the Lanao del Sur showing the location of Marawi City

COTABATO CITY — A policewoman shot and killed her female companion amid an altercation in Barangay Biaba Damag in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur on Thursday afternoon, February 27.

Senior officials of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and local executives in Marawi City told reporters on Friday, February 28, that the incident left Patrolwoman Amerah Mamayandug dead.

They identified Mamayandug’s attacker as Patrolwoman Sittie Johainiah Langgay, who is from Balindong, Lanao del Sur.

The two were overheard by companions arguing over an unspecified matter before Langgay allegedly shot Mamayandug with her service firearm.

Langgay was wounded when Mamayandug returned fire after she shot her with a pistol, according to police officials in Marawi City and senior members of the multi-sector Lanao del Sur Provincial Peace and Order Council, among them Islamic missionaries..

Both Langgay and Mamayandug, an ethnic Iranun from Barangay Making in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte, were assigned to a unit in Marawi City under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Mamayandug's body was promptly handed over to her family for immediate burial, in accordance with the Islamic tradition of burying the deceased within 24 hours of death.