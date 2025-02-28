^

Nation

Lady cop shot dead by fellow officer in Marawi City

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 28, 2025 | 6:20pm
Lady cop shot dead by fellow officer in Marawi City
Map of the Lanao del Sur showing the location of Marawi City
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY — A policewoman shot and killed her female companion amid an altercation in Barangay Biaba Damag in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur on Thursday afternoon, February 27.

Senior officials of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and local executives in Marawi City told reporters on Friday, February 28, that the incident left Patrolwoman Amerah Mamayandug dead.

They identified Mamayandug’s attacker as Patrolwoman Sittie Johainiah Langgay, who is from Balindong, Lanao del Sur.

The two were overheard by companions arguing over an unspecified matter before Langgay allegedly shot Mamayandug with her service firearm.

Langgay was wounded when Mamayandug returned fire after she shot her with a pistol, according to police officials in Marawi City and senior members of the multi-sector Lanao del Sur Provincial Peace and Order Council, among them Islamic missionaries..

Both Langgay and Mamayandug, an ethnic Iranun from Barangay Making in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte, were assigned to a unit in Marawi City under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Mamayandug's body was promptly handed over to her family for immediate burial, in accordance with the Islamic tradition of burying the deceased within 24 hours of death.

MARAWI CITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Voter registration for barangay, SK polls set

Voter registration for barangay, SK polls set

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections will conduct another voter registration for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in...
Nation
fbtw
Alleged flying voters in Santiago City, Isabela face lawsuit

Alleged flying voters in Santiago City, Isabela face lawsuit

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Five alleged "flying voters" in Santiago City, Isabela, located in the Cagayan Valley region (Region 2), were sued for...
Nation
fbtw

P121 million fake goods seized in Cavite

By EJ Macababbad | 18 hours ago
Counterfeit goods valued at P121 million have been seized by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation in separate operations in General Trias and Imus in Cavite, the NBI reported on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Palace won&rsquo;t tolerate EDSA busway &lsquo;abuses&rsquo;

Palace won’t tolerate EDSA busway ‘abuses’

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Emergency meetings are not valid reasons for violating the EDSA busway policy, Malacañang said yesterday, reiterating...
Nation
fbtw
8 dead in Quezon City fire

8 dead in Quezon City fire

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Eight people, including three minors, died when a fire razed a three-story house in Quezon City before dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vlogger called out for &lsquo;mocking&rsquo; IPs

Vlogger called out for ‘mocking’ IPs

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples has called out vlogger Deo Jarito Balbuena, known as “Diwata,” over...
Nation
fbtw
Sandigan junks graft raps vs private supplier

Sandigan junks graft raps vs private supplier

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has dismissed a graft case filed against a private supplier who was a co-accused of a former councilor of...
Nation
fbtw
Calabarzon household workers to receive pay hike

Calabarzon household workers to receive pay hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Domestic helpers or kasambahay in Calabarzon will receive an increase in their monthly pay, according to the National Wages...
Nation
fbtw
Lanao del Sur mayor&rsquo;s husband shot dead

Lanao del Sur mayor’s husband shot dead

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
Unidentified gunmen shot dead the husband of a municipal mayor in Lanao del Sur on Wednesday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with