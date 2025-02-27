^

Nation

Drug den shut, 4 arrested in 2 PDEA Mindanao operations

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 4:45pm
Drug den shut, 4 arrested in 2 PDEA Mindanao operations
The three operators of a small drug den in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi entrapped by anti-narcotics agents are now locked in a police detention facility.
COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents shut down a drug den and arrested four shabu dealers in separate operations over two days in the Bangsamoro region and Central Mindanao.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao arrested a woman running a drug den and her two accomplices during an entrapment in Barangay Tubig Boh, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on Tuesday, February 25.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, said on Thursday, February 27, that their agents, along with plainclothes policemen from the Tawi-Tawi Provincial Police Office, immediately detained the three suspects after they sold P40,800 worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation at their drug den in Barangay Tubig Boh.

The drug den of the three detained shabu peddlers in Barangay Tubig Boh was immediately shut down by local officials and volunteer community watchmen.

PDEA agents in Region 12 arrested an employee of the Koronadal City local government, assigned to the city’s slaughterhouse, during a sting operation on Wednesday night, February 26. The operation was carried out with the help of confidential informants aware of his drug-peddling activities.

Benjamin Recites III, director of PDEA-12, told reporters that the suspect, a butcher, was immediately frisked and cuffed after agents seized P56,000 worth of shabu from him in Sitio San Isidro, Barangay San Jose, Koronadal City.

The suspect will be prosecuted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, with the seized shabu serving as evidence, according to Recites.

