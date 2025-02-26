^

Nation

Alleged flying voters in Santiago City, Isabela face lawsuit

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
February 26, 2025 | 7:03pm
Alleged flying voters in Santiago City, Isabela face lawsuit
Map of Isabela showing the location of Santiago
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — Five alleged "flying voters" in Santiago City, Isabela, located in the Cagayan Valley region (Region 2), were sued for perjury, falsification, and use of falsified documents before the Santiago City prosecutor’s office on Wednesday morning, February 26.

Santiago City resident Victoria Miranda claimed that Michael Campos, Florida Velasco, Orland Timbuloy, Yolanda Campos, and Rowel Tintero faked certifications to register as voters in Santiago City. However, they are actually residents of Barangay Bannawag Sur in Diffun town, located in nearby Quirino Province, also in the Cagayan Valley region.

In her complaint, which was also filed before the Santiago City offices of the Commission on Elections, Miranda attached certifications from the barangay chairman of Bannawag Sur, Diffun, and other residents who personally know the five individuals and confirm that they are indeed their villagemates.

"We suspect there are at least 10,000 more 'flying voters' here now," Santiago City mayoralty bet Joseph Miranda said as he condemned the scheme that destroy the sanctity and integrity of the upcoming May elections. 

The mayor said that whatever the results of the elections are she will continue to file a complaint against the flying voters and "teach people hard lessons."

On Wednesday, the mayor also petitioned via letter to Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia; Floredeliza Gecobe, chair of the Election Registration Board of Santiago City; Region 2 Regional Election Supervisor Lawyer Ederlito Tabita; Isabela Provincial Election Supervisor lawyer Manuel Castillo Jr., and Santiago City Election Officer Jenny May Gutierrez, urging them to seriously investigate the reports of flying voters.

The mayor claimed that he received an anonymous letter detailing a "systematic plan" to register flying voters in Santiago City by the hundreds, if not by the thousands, from adjoining municipalities and other provinces. The letter specified that "flying voters" were coming from at least four barangays in Cordon, Isabela; one barangay in Jones, Isabela; seven barangays in Echague, Isabela; two in San Isidro, Isabela; five barangays in Ramon, Isabela; four barangays in Diffun, Quirino Province; as well as from Diadi town in Nueva Vizcaya, and as far as Paracelis and Natonin towns in Mountain Province, and Tabuk City in Kalinga.

The mayor of Santiago further claimed that a significant number of these alleged "flying voters" came from Paracelis town in Mountain Province. These individuals reportedly registered as voters using falsified documents just days before the voter registration deadline.

He also mentioned that, in his letter to the Comelec officials, he attached a list sent by a tipster containing the names of 83 individuals from various barangays in Paracelis, Mt. Province, who allegedly registered to vote in Santiago City.

“We want a fair election in Santiago City.  Hindi ko finile tong kaso for my own sake, kundi for the sake of the people of Santiago. Very clear yun, (I did not file it for my own sake but for the sake of the people of Santiago,” the mayor said, vowing to pursue legal action against more individuals if they have sufficient evidence.

The mayor's lawyer, Jose Adrian Bonifacio admitted that although they can no longer petition Comelec to exclude the flying voters from the voters list, it is about time to implement stronger action against flying voters. 

"Getting a firm commitment from (my client) whatever the result of the election will be, the lawyer stressed, ‘we will continue this (battle)'," the legal counsel said.

COMELEC

ISABELA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SC orders Caloocan, Malabon: Resolve your territorial dispute

SC orders Caloocan, Malabon: Resolve your territorial dispute

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
The Supreme Court has dismissed Caloocan City’s petition challenging the constitutionality of the Malabon Charter, saying...
Nation
fbtw

New concourses for EDSA busway eyed by 2026

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
To improve the EDSA busway, the Department of Transportation has outlined short-term and long-term changes for the infrastructure that serves 177,000 commuters daily.
Nation
fbtw
Dizon tells transport execs to resign

Dizon tells transport execs to resign

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Newly appointed Department of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon has directed key officials of the DOTr to submit their...
Nation
fbtw
2 die in Vigan shooting

2 die in Vigan shooting

By Jun Elias | 19 hours ago
Two people were killed in a shooting incident in Vigan, Ilocos Sur on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
Dengue deaths in CL highest in Bulacan

Dengue deaths in CL highest in Bulacan

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 19 hours ago
The province of Bulacan has the highest number of dengue fatalities reported in Central Luzon so far this year.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinoy intercepted for money laundering

Pinoy intercepted for money laundering

By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
Customs officials have intercepted a Filipino departing for Hong Kong carrying undeclared foreign currency amounting to over...
Nation
fbtw
NBI captures 5 Chinese, Pinoys for &lsquo;espionage&rsquo;

NBI captures 5 Chinese, Pinoys for ‘espionage’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
For allegedly spying on Malacañang, the military and police, the National Bureau of Investigation has arrested...
Nation
fbtw

QCPD probes attack on STAR photojournalist

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The chief of the Quezon City Police District yesterday ordered a thorough investigation on the attack on Philippine STAR photojournalist Michael Varcas, whose car was hit by an improvised explosive device in Barangay...
Nation
fbtw

‘Poll-related violence in Mindanao increasing’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
As the May 12 elections approach, poll-related violence in some parts of Mindanao appears to be increasing, according to the Commission on Elections.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with