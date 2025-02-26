^

Fire hits residential area in Makati

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 26, 2025 | 5:09pm
Fire hits residential area in Makati
Fire stock image.
Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — A fire hit a residential area in Barangay Guadalupe Viejo in Makati City on Wednesday, February 26. 

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) responded to the fire at around noon. 

According to the BFP’s spot report in the afternoon, firefighters raised the first alarm at 12:35 p.m. and escalated it a few minutes later at 12:40 p.m.

The BFP declared that the fire was under control by 1:26 p.m. The fire was out within the hour at 1:53 p.m. 

A total of 11 firetrucks and one ambulance responded to the fire. 

