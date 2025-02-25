Maguindanao del Sur residents surrender 13 rifles to Army

The 13 firearms surrendered by residents of Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur to the 33rd Infantry Battalion are now in the custody of the Army's 6th Infantry Division implementing the Small Arms and Light Weapons Management Program in Central Mindanao in support of Malacañang peace overture with southern Moro communities.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Residents of Mamasapano town in Maguindanao del Sur surrendered to the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion 13 combat rifles on Monday, February 24.

Army Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Tuesday, February 25, that the voluntary turnover by owners of the .30 caliber M1 Garand rifles to the 33rd IB was done along with the forging then of a peace covenant by candidates for elective posts in Mamasapano in support of efforts to ensure peaceful elections in the municipality in May 2025.

The gathering of candidates was held at the battalion command post of the 33rd IB in Barangay Zapakan in Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur, witnessed by local executives, Muslim religious leaders and officials of units under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Gumiran said the peace dialogue, where candidates signed a manifesto expressing support for the security efforts of the Commission on Elections, was jointly organized by Comelec officials in the Bangsamoro region, the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, the Mamasapano Municipal Police Station, Mamasapano Mayor Akmad Ampatuan Jr., and Col. Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade.

Through the intercession of their mayor and Catu, residents of Mamasapano surrendered during the event the 13 M1 Garand rifles to show support for the Small Arms and Light Weapons Management Program of the 6th ID and the office of Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Carlito Galvez, Jr.

Units of 6th ID implementing the SALW Management Program in six provinces and three cities in Central Mindanao had collected in the past six months more than 700 combat rifles, M60 and .30 caliber machineguns, pistols and 40 millimeter grenade and B40 anti-tank launchers, turned in by owners, among them former members of Moro fronts that now have peace agreements with the national government.