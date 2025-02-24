1 kilo shabu seized in PDEA Sulu entrapment operation

Policemen and agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from a peddler who was arrested in a sting operation in Luuk, Sulu, on Feb. 23, 2025.

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from a large-scale trafficker during an entrapment operation in Luuk, Sulu, on Sunday, February 23.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, announced in Cotabato City on Monday, February 24, that the 32-year-old suspect is now detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Castro said the suspect did not resist arrest when PDEA-BARMM agents, along with personnel from various units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, frisked and cuffed him after he sold them a kilo of shabu worth P6.8 million in Barangay Tanduh Bato, Luuk.

Castro expressed gratitude to Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan Sr., PRO-BAR's director, Police Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, and local executives in Luuk for their support of the operation that led to the arrest of the trafficker and the confiscation of P6.8 million worth of shabu.