Maguindanao del Sur town vice mayor hurt in gun attack

Datu Piang Vice Mayor Omar Samama was delivering a message to residents of Barangay Magaslong during an outreach activity in the area when he was shot and wounded by a lone attacker.

COTABATO CITY — The vice mayor of Datu Piang in Maguindanao del Sur was wounded when a gunman shot him while he was talking to his constituents during an outreach activity on Monday morning, February 24.

Local executives in Datu Piang, a town known for its hostilities, and senior officials from the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region told reporters an hour after the incident in Barangay Magaslong that the assailant who shot Vice Mayor Omar Samama had escaped amid the chaos triggered by the attack.

Samama was delivering a message during the local government unit's humanitarian mission in Barangay Magaslong when he was struck by a bullet in the upper torso, fired from a distance by a lone attacker.

The wounded vice mayor is a member of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party, whose political figurehead is Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro regional government.

He is now in a hospital where emergency responders brought him for treatment.

Police Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of PRO-BAR, told reporters that their investigators and local officials in Datu Piang are cooperating in investigating the incident.

Army Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said officials from the 601st Infantry Brigade are assisting the PRO-BAR in identifying the gunman who wounded Samama in a daring attack that caused panic among residents of Barangay Magaslong.