^

Nation

Drug enforcers destroy Sulu marijuana farm

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 22, 2025 | 5:44pm
Drug enforcers destroy Sulu marijuana farm
Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency immediately set on fire the marijuana shrubs they uprooted in an operation in Sulu province on Feb. 21,2025.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents burned P11 million worth of marijuana shrubs uprooted in an operation in Barangay Pitogo in Kalingalan-Caluang, Sulu on Friday, February 22.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters on Saturday, February 22, that the operation was premised on reports by local officials about the propagation of marijuana in Barangay Pitogo by gunmen led by a certain Mahdi.

Mahdi and his four followers managed to run away when they noticed PDEA-BARMM agents, soldiers and policemen approaching their marijuana farm from two directions.

Castro said their successful marijuana uprooting operation was assisted by soldiers under the military's Western Mindanao Command and officials of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan Sr. had ordered municipal officials in Kalingalan-Caluang to help the PDEA-BARMM build airtight criminal cases against the propagators of the marijuana plants, now subject of a joint police-military manhunt.

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Housewife claims P314.5 million lotto prize

Housewife claims P314.5 million lotto prize

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
59-year-old housewife emerged as the solo winner of the P314.591-million Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot on Jan. 5.
Nation
fbtw
University of the Philippines professor in hot water for red-tagging, threats

University of the Philippines professor in hot water for red-tagging, threats

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
A professor of the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City will be investigated on accusations of red-tagging...
Nation
fbtw
BOC men eyed in resale of P270 million seized cigarettes

BOC men eyed in resale of P270 million seized cigarettes

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation is looking at the possible involvement of some personnel of the Bureau of Customs in...
Nation
fbtw
DJ&rsquo;s boyfriend surrenders to NBI

DJ’s boyfriend surrenders to NBI

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The fiancé of disc jockey Jellie Aw surrendered to National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago late...
Nation
fbtw
Pasig school to tighten security

Pasig school to tighten security

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The Pasig City public high school, whose students figured in a stabbing incident on Thursday, vowed to tighten security measures...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
453 rounded up in POGO hub raid

453 rounded up in POGO hub raid

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
At least 453 foreigners and Filipinos were rounded up during a raid on a suspected Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO)...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos approves postponement of BARMM elections

Marcos approves postponement of BARMM elections

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a measure postponing the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao elections...
Nation
fbtw
Over P12 million worth of cannabis destroyed in remote Benguet town

Over P12 million worth of cannabis destroyed in remote Benguet town

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents burned 34,000 fully grown marijuana shrubs and 45,000 grams of dried marijuana...
Nation
fbtw
Maguindanao del Sur residents surrender rifles to Army

Maguindanao del Sur residents surrender rifles to Army

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Residents of Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur surrendered 20 unlicensed M14 combat rifles to the Army’s 601st Infantry...
Nation
fbtw
Drug den owner killed, 2 arrested in PDEA-BARMM operation

Drug den owner killed, 2 arrested in PDEA-BARMM operation

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Anti-narcotics agents shot and killed an uncooperative drug den operator and arrested his two aides during an entrapment operation...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with