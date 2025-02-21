Maguindanao del Sur residents surrender rifles to Army

Mayor Suharto Al Wali Mangudadatu and Army Col. Edgar Catu inspect one of the 20 M14 combat rifles surrendered by residents of Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur on Feb. 21, 2025.

COTABATO CITY — Residents of Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur surrendered 20 unlicensed M14 combat rifles to the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade on Friday morning, February 21.

Army Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said on Friday afternoon that the firearms were voluntarily turned in by owners in support of the Small Arms and Light Weapons Management Program of the 6th ID and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity.

The firearms were turned over by owners and local executives to officials of 601st Infantry Brigade during a symbolic rite on Friday morning at the town hall of Datu Abdullah Sangki, in the center of the municipality.

The 6th ID and Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. of OPAPRU are implementing the SALW Management Program in Central Mindanao, a regional disarmament campaign complementing Malacañang's peace initiatives in southern provinces and cities.

Gumiran said the 20 assault rifles were surrendered by residents of Datu Abdullah Sangki through the joint intercession of their mayor, Suharto Al Wali Mangudadatu, senior members of their Municipal Peace and Order Council and the commanding officer of the 601st Infantry Brigade, Col. Edgar Catu.

Units of 6th ID in the adjoining Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces and Cotabato City had collected more than 700 combat weapons since the 6th ID and the OPAPRU started implementing the SALW Management Program in Central Mindanao in July 2024.

The cache, which included M16 and M14 assault rifles, .30 caliber M1 Garand and Carbine rifles, M60 and .30 caliber machine guns, .38 and .357 Magnum revolvers, .45 and 9-millimeter pistols, as well as B40 anti-tank and 40-millimeter grenade launchers, is now in the joint custody of the 6th ID and its component brigades covering the six provinces..