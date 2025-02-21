^

Nation

Drug den owner killed, 2 arrested in PDEA-BARMM operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 6:03pm
Drug den owner killed, 2 arrested in PDEA-BARMM operation
The two companions of the drug den owner killed in a shootout with anti-narcotics agents in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur are now detained.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— Anti-narcotics agents shot and killed an uncooperative drug den operator and arrested his two aides during an entrapment operation in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur, on Thursday, February 20.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, announced on Friday, February 21, that the entrapment operation turned hostile when the drug den owner attempted to provoke a gunfight, leading to his death.

The drug den owner and his two companions drew firearms and opened fire when they realized they had sold P102,000 worth of shabu to PDEA-BARMM agents and operatives from the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region during a tradeoff in Purok 3, Barangay Upper Siling, Buluan.

The two accomplices of the slain drug den operator eventually surrendered when they realized that PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen had surrounded their hideout, prepared to neutralize them if they resisted arrest.

Local executives involved in planning the entrapment operation confirmed to reporters that the slain drug den operator and his two companions facilitated pot sessions at their hideout, where PDEA-BARMM agents found drug-sniffing paraphernalia, a 9mm submachine gun, and a black motorcycle used for distributing shabu to contacts in nearby barangays.

Castro said the two suspects are now detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 stabbed in Pasig high school brawl

2 stabbed in Pasig high school brawl

By EJ Macababbad | 18 hours ago
A riot at Rizal High School in Pasig City resulted in the stabbing of two students yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Housewife claims P314.5 million lotto prize

Housewife claims P314.5 million lotto prize

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
59-year-old housewife emerged as the solo winner of the P314.591-million Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot on Jan. 5.
Nation
fbtw
UST clarifies fatal incident took place outside campus

UST clarifies fatal incident took place outside campus

1 day ago
The University of Sto. Tomas clarified on Wednesday, February 19 that the fatal incident that took place along España...
Nation
fbtw
Arrested gun ban violators now 1,057

Arrested gun ban violators now 1,057

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The number of people arrested for violating the nationwide gun ban imposed by the Commission on Elections has reached 1,057,...
Nation
fbtw
P900 million hot cars seized in Taguig

P900 million hot cars seized in Taguig

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Authorities have raided another showroom that housed an estimated P900 million worth of allegedly smuggled luxury cars in...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tribal chieftain in Maguindanao del Sur beheaded

Tribal chieftain in Maguindanao del Sur beheaded

By John Unson | 3 hours ago
A Teduray chieftain, known for his strong stance against armed groups seizing ancestral lands, was found headless by his followers...
Nation
fbtw
Phivolcs: Heavy rains from shear line could trigger Mayon Volcano lahars

Phivolcs: Heavy rains from shear line could trigger Mayon Volcano lahars

4 hours ago
State volcanologists warned Friday noon, February 21, that continuous heavy to intense rainfall from a weather system could...
Nation
fbtw
Office of Civil Defense boosts preparedness vs CBRN threats&nbsp;

Office of Civil Defense boosts preparedness vs CBRN threats 

4 hours ago
Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss visited the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Manila to meet with Undersecretary...
Nation
fbtw
Fake cop using PNP chief&rsquo;s name charged

Fake cop using PNP chief’s name charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A motorist is facing criminal complaints for posing as a policewoman and name-dropping Philippine National Police chief Gen....
Nation
fbtw

DJ’s boyfriend skips NBI summon

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Businessman Jam Ignacio, the fiancé of disc jockey and social media influencer Jellie Aw, snubbed the National Bureau of Investigation summon over allegations of physical abuse.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with