^

Nation

Tribal chieftain in Maguindanao del Sur beheaded

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 3:29pm
Tribal chieftain in Maguindanao del Sur beheaded
The 65-year-old Teduray tribal chieftain Renato Promboy was found dead, headless, three days after he went missing.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A Teduray chieftain, known for his strong stance against armed groups seizing ancestral lands, was found headless by his followers on Thursday, February 20.

Renato Promboy, 65, was first reported missing by his relatives and followers three days before his headless cadaver was found, with his hands tied, near a water reservoir in Barangay Tuayan, Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur.

Promboy led a community of non-Moro Tedurays in Datu Hoffer, where tribal lands have been increasingly taken over by armed groups in recent years, displacing hundreds of helpless native inhabitants.

Records from the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, and local government units in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte show that 84 Teduray tribal leaders, outspoken in their opposition to non-Teduray groups intruding on their lands, have been killed in ongoing attacks since 2018.

Promboy was killed just two months after another Teduray chieftain, Baywan Angan, was shot dead by non-Teduray attackers while heading to his farm in Barangay Mantao, a remote tribal enclave, in an attack that remains unsolved.

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 stabbed in Pasig high school brawl

2 stabbed in Pasig high school brawl

By EJ Macababbad | 17 hours ago
A riot at Rizal High School in Pasig City resulted in the stabbing of two students yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Housewife claims P314.5 million lotto prize

Housewife claims P314.5 million lotto prize

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
59-year-old housewife emerged as the solo winner of the P314.591-million Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot on Jan. 5.
Nation
fbtw
Arrested gun ban violators now 1,057

Arrested gun ban violators now 1,057

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
The number of people arrested for violating the nationwide gun ban imposed by the Commission on Elections has reached 1,057,...
Nation
fbtw
P900 million hot cars seized in Taguig

P900 million hot cars seized in Taguig

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Authorities have raided another showroom that housed an estimated P900 million worth of allegedly smuggled luxury cars in...
Nation
fbtw
Fake cop using PNP chief&rsquo;s name charged

Fake cop using PNP chief’s name charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A motorist is facing criminal complaints for posing as a policewoman and name-dropping Philippine National Police chief Gen....
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Justice sought for slain criminology graduate

Justice sought for slain criminology graduate

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The family of a criminology graduate accused of theft in Malate, Manila is seeking justice following his death.
Nation
fbtw
7 hurt in 10-vehicle smashup in Caloocan

7 hurt in 10-vehicle smashup in Caloocan

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
Seven people were injured after a jeepney crashed into nine vehicles along Samson Road in Caloocan on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;House employee&rsquo; faces rap for EDSA busway violation

‘House employee’ faces rap for EDSA busway violation

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
A motorist claiming to be an employee at the House of Representatives is facing charges for using the EDSA busway on Tue...
Nation
fbtw
Fire hits PNP headquarters

Fire hits PNP headquarters

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
A fire broke out yesterday at the firearms testing center of the Philippine National Police at Camp Crame in Quezon City...
Nation
fbtw
Subsidize ASF vaccine, government urged

Subsidize ASF vaccine, government urged

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
A hog farmers’ group has asked the government to subsidize the vaccine against African swine fever, which is expected...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with