Office of Civil Defense boosts preparedness vs CBRN threats

MANILA, Philippines — Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss visited the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Manila to meet with Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno and other officials to discuss enhancing disaster preparedness through a collaboration.

Ambassador Fluss emphasized Israel's readiness to assist the Philippines during calamities, stating: “We had the privilege of meeting with Usec. Ariel Nepomuceno to discuss Israel’s disaster management expertise.”

“We also had the opportunity to share insights on how Israel’s comprehensive approach to managing man-made disasters can offer valuable lessons for the Philippines. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and strengthening our partnership in disaster preparedness and response,” he added.

The discussions explored a lot of capacity that build technological assistance in areas such as water purification, urban resilience, and addressing the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) threats.

Nepomuceno acknowledged Israel's leadership in disaster management.

“Israel has proven itself as a leader in disaster management and innovation. Our discussions open exciting avenues for collaboration,” Nepomuceno said.

The OCD official said the visit establishes a commitment to ongoing partnerships between Israel and the Philippines, aiming to bolster community resilience and tackle shared challenges, particularly in the face of potential CBRN threats.

“It is very interesting that the partnership with Israel will give us some ideas how to deal with CBRN threats and save us from the hazards it brings that affect the nation’s health and safety,” Nepomuceno added.

The two parties then explored opportunities for capacity building, focusing on allowing the conduct of demonstrations of advanced Israeli products and technologies.

Additionally, they acknowledged the need for technological assistance in areas such as food and water purification, as well as smart city solutions aimed at improving urban resilience.