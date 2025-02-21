2 stabbed in Pasig high school brawl

MANILA, Philippines — A riot at Rizal High School in Pasig City resulted in the stabbing of two students yesterday afternoon.

According to police, both students are under “stable condition.”

A video that went viral on social media showed students screaming and punching each other, with two of them covered with blood on their waist.

Pasig police chief Col. Hendrix Mangaldan told The STAR that the brawl was nothing more than a school fight.

“Away bata. These are schoolmates who figured in a fight after a misunderstanding,” Mangaldan said in a phone interview.

Six students aged 13 to 17 were apprehended after the incident.

Mangaldan said probers are investigating how one of the students was able to carry a knife inside the school.

“We will look into lapses in security protocols of the school,” Mangaldan said.