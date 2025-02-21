^

Nation

2 stabbed in Pasig high school brawl

EJ Macababbad - The Philippine Star
February 21, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  A riot at Rizal High School in Pasig City resulted in the stabbing of two students yesterday afternoon.

According to police, both students are under “stable condition.”

A video that went viral on social media showed students screaming and punching each other, with two of them covered with blood on their waist.

Pasig police chief Col. Hendrix Mangaldan told The STAR that the brawl was nothing more than a school fight.

“Away bata. These are schoolmates who figured in a fight after a misunderstanding,” Mangaldan said in a phone interview.

Six students aged 13 to 17 were apprehended after the incident.

Mangaldan said probers are investigating how one of the students was able to carry a knife inside the school.

“We will look into lapses in security protocols of the school,” Mangaldan said.

PASIG
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Man dies after jumping off footbridge

Man dies after jumping off footbridge

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
A man died after jumping off a footbridge in front of the University of Sto. Tomas along España Boulevard in Manila...
Nation
fbtw
UST clarifies fatal incident took place outside campus

UST clarifies fatal incident took place outside campus

12 hours ago
The University of Sto. Tomas clarified on Wednesday, February 19 that the fatal incident that took place along España...
Nation
fbtw
Slain doctor&rsquo;s partner surrenders

Slain doctor’s partner surrenders

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The alleged partner of a doctor who was found dead with a gunshot to the head in Naga, Camarines Sur surrendered to the National...
Nation
fbtw
School principal gets 11 years for &lsquo;pocketing&rsquo; P5,000

School principal gets 11 years for ‘pocketing’ P5,000

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
A public school principal in Virac, Catanduanes has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for alleged falsification of public...
Nation
fbtw
Court orders Quiboloy: Explain unauthorized video

Court orders Quiboloy: Explain unauthorized video

By EJ Macababbad | 1 day ago
A Pasig City court has ordered the camp of accused sex offender Apollo Quiboloy to explain why his pre-recorded video was...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Justice sought for slain criminology graduate

Justice sought for slain criminology graduate

By Ghio Ong | 39 minutes ago
The family of a criminology graduate accused of theft in Malate, Manila is seeking justice following his death.
Nation
fbtw
7 hurt in 10-vehicle smashup in Caloocan

7 hurt in 10-vehicle smashup in Caloocan

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 39 minutes ago
Seven people were injured after a jeepney crashed into nine vehicles along Samson Road in Caloocan on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;House employee&rsquo; faces rap for EDSA busway violation

‘House employee’ faces rap for EDSA busway violation

By Ghio Ong | 39 minutes ago
A motorist claiming to be an employee at the House of Representatives is facing charges for using the EDSA busway on Tue...
Nation
fbtw
Fire hits PNP headquarters

Fire hits PNP headquarters

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 39 minutes ago
A fire broke out yesterday at the firearms testing center of the Philippine National Police at Camp Crame in Quezon City...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with