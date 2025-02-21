â€˜House employeeâ€™ faces rap for EDSA busway violation

‘House employee’ faces rap for EDSA busway violation

The violator displayed an “arrogant demeanor,” saying he should be exempted from being issued a citation ticket, traffic enforcers said.

MANILA, Philippines — A motorist claiming to be an employee at the House of Representatives is facing charges for using the EDSA busway on Tuesday.

Authorities issued the rider a citation ticket for disregarding traffic signs, failing to carry a certificate of registration and reckless driving after entering the EDSA bus lane along Ortigas Extension.

Only city buses, emergency vehicles and convoys of the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief Justice are allowed to use the EDSA busway.

Violators face fines of up to P30,000 and revocation of driver’s license.