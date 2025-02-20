^

Pasay City mayor slams PAOCC spox: POGOs not welcome in the city

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 20, 2025 | 6:39pm
Vignettes of the office space inside an offshore gaming company in Metro Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano said that Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) are not tolerated in the city.

She made the statement following remarks by reinstated Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson Winston Casio, who warned that criminal complaints could be filed against local government units (LGUs) that issued business permits to POGOs.

“We do not tolerate unlawful activities within our jurisdiction. The Pasay LGU has already implemented and will continue to enforce strict measures to curb POGO operations in our jurisdictions,” Rubiano said. 

“My administration is taking a strong stance against any form of POGO operations. We are increasing enforcement efforts and collaborating closely with national authorities. Anyone found violating the law will face consequences,” she added. 

The mayor said no business permits had been issued to any POGO, adding that the recently raided POGO facilities operated discreetly in concealed locations without any business license from the LGU.

“Pasay City has a zero-tolerance policy towards POGO operations, regardless of whether they are disguised, temporary, or operated as dummy entities. POGOs are not allowed in our city,” she said. 

“These statements unfairly tarnish the reputation of city officials,” Rubiano added, condemning Casio’s remarks about authorities investigating the potential criminal liability of local officials over recent raids in various cities, including Pasay.

In a Palace press briefing on February 19, Casio said that the PAOCC is examining the possible culpability and criminal liability of LGU officials, particularly those involved in issuing mayor’s permits, Business Permit and Licensing Office certificates and other business permits.

According to Casio, alleged illegal POGOs continue to operate in the cities of Pasay, Parañaque and Makati.

On February 18, the PAOCC arrested 14 Filipinos and six Koreans in Pasay City for allegedly running an illegal POGO and a related scam.

One of the arrested Koreans was on an immigration blacklist.

