^

Nation

Manila neighborhood puts bounty on dengue-carrying mosquitoes

Pam Castro - Philstar.com
February 20, 2025 | 8:49am
Manila neighborhood puts bounty on dengue-carrying mosquitoes
Resident Miguel Labag shows a plastic container with mosquito larvaes as he prepares to hand them over in exchange for pesos as part of the village program "peso for a mosquito" to eradicate dengue at a village in Manila on February 19, 2025. Residents in a central Manila neighbourhood lined up, amid a national spike in dengue cases to collect a bounty -- one peso for every five mosquitoes, dead or alive.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Residents in a central Manila neighborhood lined up Wednesday, as dengue cases spike nationwide, to collect a bounty -- one peso for every five mosquitoes, dead or alive.

Carlito Cernal, village captain in Addition Hills, said the awareness-raising project he initiated could have a "huge impact" on curbing the tropical disease's spread when combined with local clean-up efforts.

Philippine health officials and experts who spoke to AFP were less convinced, but enthusiasm was high among residents who carried pails, cups and other containers filled with dengue-spreading mosquitoes to exchange for cash at the village hall.

Iluminado Candasua brought three live specimens in a sealed plastic cup that were duly counted and transferred by village officials to their so-called death chamber, a glass-enclosed UV light machine.

"It's very hard to capture mosquitoes," Candasua told AFP, explaining how he strategically chose a darkly lit fire station where he used a cup to manually trap the insects against a wall.

Candasua said the peso he got for his efforts, worth little more than a US penny, would go into a piggy bank he's using to save for a cellphone for his child.

The World Health Organization ranked the Philippines as the country most affected by dengue in the Western Pacific region in 2023 when it had 167,355 cases and 575 deaths.

The tropical disease, while rarely fatal, carries symptoms ranging from fever and headaches to swollen glands.

'Unusual rise'

The country has seen an "unusual rise" in cases this year, with 28,200 patients recorded as of February 1, according to Department of Health spokesman Dr. Albert Domingo, a 40%  increase from the same period last year.

Five cities and municipalities have declared outbreaks.

Domingo told AFP on Wednesday it was important that local communities consult with health authorities before launching ad hoc efforts, adding that the problem was best addressed by "going back to the fundamentals".

"The sooner we clean our surroundings and overturn any possible areas where stagnant water is collecting, then we will have a better fight against dengue," he said, urging residents to protect themselves with insect repellent and long sleeves.

Public health expert Anthony Leachon told AFP that while he welcomed all anti-dengue initiatives, the Addition Hills roundup would have "little or no impact at all".

Some residents, he warned, might even exacerbate the problem by cultivating mosquitoes for coins.

While Rachel Estoque did not intentionally breed mosquitoes, the haul she turned in Wednesday came from a source of stagnant water in her home.

The 45-year-old housewife told AFP she woke up early to catch mosquito larvae growing in water in her flower pot. The 20 larvae earned her four pesos, enough for a tiny packet of cooking oil.

But like others waiting to trade in their catch, Estoque said the money was less important than the principle involved.

"My child suffered from dengue before and I know how scary and difficult that is... that's why I'm participating in this project," she said.

DENGUE FEVER

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

MOSQUITO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Court orders Quiboloy: Explain unauthorized video

Court orders Quiboloy: Explain unauthorized video

By EJ Macababbad | 10 hours ago
A Pasig City court has ordered the camp of accused sex offender Apollo Quiboloy to explain why his pre-recorded video was...
Nation
fbtw

Pasay officials probed over illegal POGO

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission is looking into the possible criminal liability of some Pasay officials over the continued presence of Philippine offshore gaming operators in the city.
Nation
fbtw

Youth eyed in asserting Philippines sovereignty in West Philippine Sea

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
The National Youth Commission is planning to tap the Filipino youth and student leaders in a program exposing them to the plight of people living in or close to the West Philippine Sea.
Nation
fbtw
School principal gets 11 years for &lsquo;pocketing&rsquo; P5,000

School principal gets 11 years for ‘pocketing’ P5,000

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
A public school principal in Virac, Catanduanes has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for alleged falsification of public...
Nation
fbtw
TNVS operators seek fare hike

TNVS operators seek fare hike

By Christine Boton | 10 hours ago
Drivers and operators of Transport Network Vehicle Services have filed a petition for a fare increase with the Land Transportation...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P2 million shabu seized in Ilocos Norte

P2 million shabu seized in Ilocos Norte

By Artemio Dumlao | 10 hours ago
Shabu with an estimated street value of P2 million was seized in a sting that also resulted in the arrest of a drug suspect...
Nation
fbtw
DSWD, BARMM team up for new food security program

DSWD, BARMM team up for new food security program

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Two government agencies have joined forces to effectively advance a food security program in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Killer&rsquo; of NBI lawyer&rsquo;s son nabbed in Bulacan

‘Killer’ of NBI lawyer’s son nabbed in Bulacan

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation has arrested a drug suspect tagged in the killing of a son of an NBI lawyer...
Nation
fbtw
Man takes 2 women hostage in Manila

Man takes 2 women hostage in Manila

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Two women were held hostage by a man inside a shop along Recto Avenue in Manila yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
DOTr approves LRT-1 fare increase

DOTr approves LRT-1 fare increase

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Starting April 2, commuters have to pay higher fares to ride the Light Rail Transit Line 1 as the Department of Transportation...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with