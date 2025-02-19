DSWD, BARMM team up for new food security program

Hajiara Pandi of the Department of Social Welfare and Development-12 and Bangsamoro Labor Minister Muslimin Sema sealed their agreement with a handshake to cooperate in the implementation of the Walang Gutom Program 2027 in the autonomous region. The agreement was reached during a meeting in Cotabato City Feb.18, 2025.

COTABATO CITY — Two government agencies have joined forces to effectively advance a food security program in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Ranking employees of the Department of Social Welfare and Development 12, led by Hajiara Pandi, and Bangsamoro Labor Minister Muslimin Sema agreed to cooperate in implementing the DSWD’s Walang Gutom Program 2027 in the autonomous region during a dialogue on Tuesday, February 18, in Cotabato City.

Officials of the Ministry of Labor and Employment-BARMM told reporters on Wednesday, February 19, that they have offices promoting labor sector welfare, employment generation and prevention of child labor that can be aligned with the DSWD-12’s food security thrusts in the autonomous region.

Pandi, focal person for Region 12 of the Walang Gutom Program 2027, said they will connect with the local communities in Cotabato City and other areas in the autonomous region via the MoLE-BARMM and the regional social services ministry.

Launched in July 2024, the Walang Gutom Program 2027, a state food provision initiative also dubbed Strategic Transfer and Alternative Measures Program (Food Stamp) is a new DSWD program aimed at decreasing the incidence of hunger among low-income households.

The program, initially launched in administrative regions, offers qualified beneficiaries P3,000 in periodic monetary assistance through an electronic benefit transfer card. This allows recipients to use the funds for purchasing food supplies at DSWD partner establishments.

“We shall do our best to help employees and officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Region 12 implement this program in Cotabato City and other areas in the autonomous region,” Sema said on Wednesday.

Officials of MoLE-BARMM said the program can help hasten the full reintegration into society of former members of Moro fronts that now have peace pacts with the national government, mostly low-income farmers, drivers of passenger vehicles and workers in commercial establishments and construction companies