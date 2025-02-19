Marcos launches DSWDâ€™s online portals

Marcos launches DSWD’s online portals

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos led yesterday the launching of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)’s two online portals, including one that streamlines the process of application of clearance for minors traveling abroad or MTA.

With the new system, applicants no longer need to submit the required documents physically to DSWD offices nationwide.

The processing time for applications with complete, verified and authentic documents will be one to three days.

The system also allows real-time status tracking of the applications, the DSWD said.

“It facilitates and streamlines the process for parents and guardians, while ensuring the safety and well-being of Filipino children traveling abroad,” Marcos said in his speech during the 74th anniversary celebration of the DSWD at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the current MTA system is not only time consuming, but also risky as it does not require the child to appear in person.

A travel clearance is a document issued by the DSWD to people below 18 years old and traveling outside the Philippines unaccompanied by any of the parents or persons having parental responsibility or legal custody over the child.

“Aside from streamlined processes, the (new) MTA system also allows us to protect the child from trafficking by ensuring that our social workers can see and talk to the child as they conduct the interview,” Gatchalian.

The DSWD also unveiled yesterday the Harmonized Electronic License and Permit System or HELPS, a virtual one-stop-shop for all regulatory services of the agency.

“The HELPS, the platform that streamlines the application processes for licenses and permits, makes it faster for stakeholders to access DSWD services,” Marcos said.

Gatchalian said HELPS does not only streamlines the process of registration, licensing and accreditation, including public solicitation and duty exempt on importation of donations from six months to just seven to 17 days, it also cuts down the processing steps from 49 to just 12 steps.