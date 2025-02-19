^

Nation

8 get life for kidnap of bank exec

Emmanuel Tupas, Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
February 19, 2025 | 12:00am
8 get life for kidnap of bank exec
Avelina Murillo is seen leaving the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) on February 18, 2025 following a ruling by Judge Evangeline Marigomen in favor of her husband, Ramon Murillo.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — A Quezon City court has sentenced eight people to life in prison for kidnapping a Philippine National Bank (PNB) executive in 2008.

In a 16-page ruling dated Feb. 17, Judge Evangeline Castillo-Marigomen of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 101 found Florentino Amolo, Arnold Aquino, Reggie Reyes, Edgardo Hernandez, Melchor Herrera, Nino Carangan, Reynante Alcazar and Jocelyn Ferolino guilty of kidnapping.

They conspired in kidnapping PNB executive Ramon Murillo in Quezon City on June 3, 2008, the court ruled.

The court ordered them to pay the victim P450,000 each in civil, moral and exemplary damages as well as a portion of the unrecovered ransom money.

The ninth accused, Alven Lacandazo, pleaded guilty as an accomplice on Dec. 12, 2024.

Lacandazo was re-arraigned and sentenced by the court to up to 20 years in prison.

The Movement for Restoration of Peace and Order founded by Teresita Ang-See assisted Murillo during his quest for justice.

Murillo was blindfolded and taken to an unknown hideout where he was held captive for three days until his family paid P1 million in exchange for his release.

The kidnappers initially demanded P15 million, which was lowered to P1 million.

The payoff took place in Pasay City on June 6, 2008.

Police recovered P850,000 of the ransom as well as firearms and vehicles from Murillo’s kidnappers.

PNB
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO revokes license of Angkas CEO

LTO revokes license of Angkas CEO

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office yesterday revoked the driver’s license of Angkas CEO George Royeca after he took full...
Nation
fbtw
285 gun ban violators nabbed in Metro Manila

285 gun ban violators nabbed in Metro Manila

By EJ Macababbad | 1 day ago
The National Capital Region Police Office has nabbed nearly 300 people for violating the six-week-old gun ban imposed for...
Nation
fbtw
UST, DLSU suspend classes on EDSA Day

UST, DLSU suspend classes on EDSA Day

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Marcos administration may have made the EDSA people power revolution anniversary a working day, but some universities...
Nation
fbtw
Pangasinan town cockpit operator, employees nabbed in NBI raid

Pangasinan town cockpit operator, employees nabbed in NBI raid

By Artemio Dumlao | 5 hours ago
A cockpit operator, and six others, including his employees and bettors, were apprehended by the National Bureau of Investigation...
Nation
fbtw

PAGASA expects cooler weather this week

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said cooler temperature is expected this week as the northeast monsoon or amihan has strengthened anew.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fishing ban in Zamboanga, Visayan Sea lifted

Fishing ban in Zamboanga, Visayan Sea lifted

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Commercial fishing vessels may now resume operations in Zamboanga peninsula and the Visayan Sea as the three-month fishing...
Nation
fbtw
21 South Koreans, Pinoys nabbed in POGO raid

21 South Koreans, Pinoys nabbed in POGO raid

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Six South Korean nationals and 15 Filipinos were apprehended in a raid on a suspected illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator...
Nation
fbtw

Quezon City rolls out hybrid vehicles

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The Quezon City government has launched a centralized vehicle management system to enhance efficiency and strengthen efforts to promote environmental sustainability.
Nation
fbtw
School principal gets 11 years for &lsquo;pocketing&rsquo; P5,000

School principal gets 11 years for ‘pocketing’ P5,000

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
A public school principal in Virac, Catanduanes has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for alleged falsification of public...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with