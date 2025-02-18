^

Nation

Sulu drug den owner, 10 others arrested

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 18, 2025 | 7:26pm
Sulu drug den owner, 10 others arrested
The drug den operator and 10 accomplices, who were arrested in an entrapment operation in Indanan, Sulu by anti-narcotics agents, are now in detention, awaiting prosecution.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency clamped down a drug den operator and 10 others in an operation in Indanan, Sulu on Monday, February 17.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters on Tuesday, February 18, that their agents and policemen first arrested a drug den operator who had sold to them P68,000 worth of shabu during a tradeoff in Barangay Kagay in Indanan.

PDEA-BARMM agents, along with combined personnel from the Sulu Provincial Police Office and the Indanan Municipal Police Station, arrested 10 others who were gathered inside the suspect’s drug den. They later conducted a search for narcotics and firearms.

Castro said that all 11 individuals are now in detention at a police facility in Indanan, where they will face prosecution for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. 

The operation that resulted in the confiscation of P68,000 worth of shabu from the now-detained drug den operator was laid with the help of municipal officials and the office of Sulu Gov. Hadji Abdusakur Tan Sr.

