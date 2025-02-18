^

Nation

Camp Siongco hosts medical mission for soldiers, dependents

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 18, 2025 | 6:50pm
Camp Siongco hosts medical mission for soldiers, dependents
An eye specialist examines a patient during a humanitarian mission for active and retired soldiers, along with their families, at Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, on Feb. 16, 2025
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — More than 400 active and retired soldiers, along with their dependents, received free eye treatment and vaccinations for flu and pneumonia during a multi-sector outreach mission on Sunday, February 16.

Brig. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Tuesday, February 18, that the day-long activity was jointly facilitated by the Bangsamoro health ministry and officials and personnel of 6th ID's Camp Siongco Station Hospital.

The humanitarian mission capped off the commemoration on Sunday of the 50th founding anniversary of the Camp Siongco Station Hospital inside Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte, where 6th ID’s headquarters is located.

Gumiran and the chief of the Camp Siongco Hospital, 1Lt. Hannah Valdez, separately told reporters that they are grateful to Bangsamoro Health Minister Kadil Sinolinding Jr., the special medical service team of the Ministry of Health-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and counterparts in the 6th ID for organizing the activity.

“We in the Camp Siongco Station Hospital are glad that the activity benefited hundreds of needy individuals,” Valdez said.

 The physician-ophthalmologist Sinolinding, member of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament, and their regional chief minister, Ahod Ebrahim, have a continuing community eye care program, since 2022, for marginalized Muslim, Christian and non-Moro indigenous communities in the autonomous region.

Out of the 436 patients treated during Sunday’s outreach mission, 90 received free reading glasses, according to Jelyn Alegata, the anti-blindness program coordinator of MoH-BARMM.

Alegata also said that 13 elderly patients with cataracts and pterygium were scheduled for surgery with Sinolinding, an eye surgeon trained in India.

CAMP SIONGCO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO revokes license of Angkas CEO

LTO revokes license of Angkas CEO

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office yesterday revoked the driver’s license of Angkas CEO George Royeca after he took full...
Nation
fbtw
Pryde Teves faces murder raps

Pryde Teves faces murder raps

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group yesterday filed a multiple murder complaint “for...
Nation
fbtw

PAGASA expects cooler weather this week

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said cooler temperature is expected this week as the northeast monsoon or amihan has strengthened anew.
Nation
fbtw
Ex-VP Leni&rsquo;s X account hacked

Ex-VP Leni’s X account hacked

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Former vice president Leni Robredo confirmed yesterday that her X (formerly Twitter) account had been hacked.
Nation
fbtw
285 gun ban violators nabbed in Metro Manila

285 gun ban violators nabbed in Metro Manila

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office has nabbed nearly 300 people for violating the six-week-old gun ban imposed for...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Over 9,000 suffer from sulfuric smell, water contamination

By Gilbert Bayoran | 20 hours ago
Two days after the Kanlaon Volcano ash eruptions, residents of Barangay Mailum in Bago City, Negros Occidental still complain of suffering from sulfuric stench as they also deal with a shortage of potable water...
Nation
fbtw

Intensified ‘Katok’ campaign nets 260 firearms in Central Luzon

By Ed Amoroso | 20 hours ago
The Central Luzon police seized 260 firearms in its “Revitalized Katok” campaign from Jan. 10 to Feb. 15.
Nation
fbtw

Police launch search for missing Korean

By Ed Amoroso | 20 hours ago
Authorities have launched a province-wide search for a Korean who was reported missing over the weekend in Silang, Cavite.
Nation
fbtw
4 dead, 13 injured in General Santos road accident

4 dead, 13 injured in General Santos road accident

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Four people died while 13 others, including three children, were injured after a pick-up truck collided with a van in Barangay...
Nation
fbtw

9 Red fighters surrender

By Miriam Desacada | 20 hours ago
At least nine members of the New People’s Army surrendered to the Army’s 19th Infantry Battalion on Feb. 13, the Army said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with