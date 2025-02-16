Moro datu killed by hitchikers he gave ride to in Cotabato

Faisal Tayuan was shot dead by the hitchhikers to whom he offered a ride to the town center of Midsayap, Cotabato.

COTABATO CITY — A Moro datu was shot dead by two men he offered a ride to while driving his minivan in Kadayangan, Cotabato, on Friday, February 14.

Policemen from Cotabato’s adjoining Kadayangan and Midsayap towns told reporters on Sunday, February 16, that Faisail Tayuan, scion of a noble Moro clan, died from bullet wounds he sustained in the attack.

Witnesses told police investigators that Tayuan’s attackers quickly exited his vehicle and fled after shooting him with pistols from behind while he was driving his maroon minivan, reportedly on his way to the town center of Midsayap.

Lt. Col. Arniel Melocotones, Midsayap municipal police chief, said barangay officials are assisting in identifying the killers of Tayuan.

Local officials in Midsayap, including Mayor Rolly Sacdalan, are helping the police bring closure to the gun attack.

They urged Tayuan’s relatives to allow the police to prosecute the culprits once identified and to refrain from retaliation in seeking vengeance for his death.