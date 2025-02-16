^

Nation

Moro datu killed by hitchikers he gave ride to in Cotabato

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 16, 2025 | 4:05pm
Moro datu killed by hitchikers he gave ride to in Cotabato
Faisal Tayuan was shot dead by the hitchhikers to whom he offered a ride to the town center of Midsayap, Cotabato.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A Moro datu was shot dead by two men he offered a ride to while driving his minivan in Kadayangan, Cotabato, on Friday, February 14. 

Policemen from Cotabato’s adjoining Kadayangan and Midsayap towns told reporters on Sunday, February 16, that Faisail Tayuan, scion of a noble Moro clan, died from bullet wounds he sustained in the attack. 

Witnesses told police investigators that Tayuan’s attackers quickly exited his vehicle and fled after shooting him with pistols from behind while he was driving his maroon minivan, reportedly on his way to the town center of Midsayap.

Lt. Col. Arniel Melocotones, Midsayap municipal police chief, said barangay officials are assisting in identifying the killers of Tayuan.

Local officials in Midsayap, including Mayor Rolly Sacdalan, are helping the police bring closure to the gun attack.

They urged Tayuan’s relatives to allow the police to prosecute the culprits once identified and to refrain from retaliation in seeking vengeance for his death.

COTABATO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LRT-2&rsquo;s second Antipolo extension plan progressing

LRT-2’s second Antipolo extension plan progressing

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government is close to firming up a feasibility study for its plan to further extend the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2)...
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares holidays in 10 areas

Palace declares holidays in 10 areas

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
Malacañang has issued proclamations declaring special non-working days in 10 areas of the country to celebrate local...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-DENR exec gets 112 years for graft

Ex-DENR exec gets 112 years for graft

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced to 112 years in prison an official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources...
Nation
fbtw

NPA leader, follower slain in Agusan del Sur encounter

By John Unson | 16 hours ago
An alleged ranking official of the New People’s Army and his follower were killed in an encounter in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
P44.4 million shabu seized in Davao

P44.4 million shabu seized in Davao

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 16 hours ago
Shabu with an estimated street-value of P44.4 million was seized during an anti-narcotics operation in Panabo City, Davao...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Family of 5 dies in Misamis road crash

Family of 5 dies in Misamis road crash

By John Unson | 16 hours ago
Five members of a family died after their motorcycle collided with a truck in Initao, Misamis Oriental on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Cavite teachers undergo cancer screening

Cavite teachers undergo cancer screening

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 16 hours ago
Up to 150 public school teachers in Cavite availed themselves of the free cervical and breast cancer screening conducted on...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam&rsquo;s water down to safer level

Angat Dam’s water down to safer level

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 16 hours ago
Operators of Angat Dam in Bulacan stopped discharging water yesterday after the elevation went down to a safer level of 214.02...
Nation
fbtw
Call to reverse SC ruling on municipal waters backed

Call to reverse SC ruling on municipal waters backed

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Fishers’ group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) yesterday reiterated its call for...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with