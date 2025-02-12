^

Nation

Vendetta suspected in ambush of bus company manager, spouse

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 12, 2025 | 7:43pm
Vendetta suspected in ambush of bus company manager, spouse
Bus company manager Armando Yap Lu and his spouse were in a sports utility vehicle when gunmen ambushed them along a highway in Kabacan, Cotabato, killing them instantly.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Investigators are considering the possible involvement of subordinates, whom the bus company manager had terminated for mishandling fare collections and other irregularities, in the fatal ambush in Kabacan, Cotabato.

Armando Yap Lu and his spouse, Marilyn, were in a gray Toyota Fortuner when gunmen attacked them on Monday afternoon, February 10, along a highway in Barangay Kayaga, Kabacan, Cotabato, killing them instantly.

The slain Armando was the manager of a major bus company operating routes connecting Cotabato province to cities and provinces in Regions 11 and 12, as well as to Cagayan de Oro City in Region 10.

 Officials from the Kabacan Municipal Police Station on Wednesday, December 12, told reporters that confidential informants had revealed that Armando had previously terminated bus conductors and ticket inspectors for pocketing earnings they were supposed to remit to the company cashier

“We need to give investigators enough time to finish their investigation on all angles of that incident,” Col. Gilbert Tuzon, Cotabato provincial police director, said. 

Armando and his wife were on their way home to Carmen, Cotabato from the town proper of Kabacan when they were ambushed by gunmen positioned along the route.

They were both declared dead on arrival by physicians at a hospital where emergency responders brought them for treatment.

Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza, chairperson of the multi-sector Provincial Peace and Order Council, reiterated her offer on Wednesday of a substantial incentive to any informant who can help the police identify the perpetrators of the crime. She, along with local executives in Kabacan, had separately condemned the attack.

"I shall personally give that incentive to a deserving informant," she said.

COTABATO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cop run over at Comelec checkpoint

Cop run over at Comelec checkpoint

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 21 hours ago
A police officer was injured after he was allegedly run over by a tricycle at a checkpoint of the Commission on Elections...
Nation
fbtw
FDA recalls oral drops

FDA recalls oral drops

By Rhodina Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Oral drop medicine Cefixime (Triocef) has been recalled from the market for failing to meet the required product specifications...
Nation
fbtw
Suspended Pangasinan city mayor's aide-bodyguard, 2 others nabbed in drug sting

Suspended Pangasinan city mayor's aide-bodyguard, 2 others nabbed in drug sting

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Dagupan City police arrested the administrative aide-bodyguard of a suspended Pangasinan city mayor and two other suspects...
Nation
fbtw
Taguig cops relieved for &lsquo;abuse of authority&rsquo;

Taguig cops relieved for ‘abuse of authority’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
Police officers in Taguig involved in alleged abuse of authority have been relieved from their posts.
Nation
fbtw
No games for foreign gamblers &ndash; Pagcor

No games for foreign gamblers – Pagcor

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 21 hours ago
Foreign gamblers are not allowed to play online games offered by licensed electronic gaming operators, according to the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JBC opens applications for SC post

JBC opens applications for SC post

By Daphne Galvez | 21 hours ago
The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has opened the applications for a Supreme Court seat that will be vacated by Associate...
Nation
fbtw
Cops may serve as poll workers in Kanlaon-hit areas

Cops may serve as poll workers in Kanlaon-hit areas

By Gilbert Bayoran | 21 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will train police officers to serve as poll workers in case the activity of Kanlaon...
Nation
fbtw
Heavy rain inundates 7 Palawan barangays

Heavy rain inundates 7 Palawan barangays

By Evelyn Macairan | 21 hours ago
Heavy rains and flooding spawned by a shear line have submerged seven barangays in Puerto Princesa City in Palawan since Sunday,...
Nation
fbtw
DSWD: 677,658 4Ps household grantees now self-sufficient

DSWD: 677,658 4Ps household grantees now self-sufficient

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 21 hours ago
Up to 677,658 household beneficiaries of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program have attained self-sufficiency...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with