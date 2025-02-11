^

Nation

Suspended Pangasinan city mayor's aide-bodyguard, 2 others nabbed in drug sting

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 5:25pm
Suspended Pangasinan city mayor's aide-bodyguard, 2 others nabbed in drug sting
Map of Urdaneta, Pangasinan.
Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — Dagupan City police arrested the administrative aide-bodyguard of a suspended Pangasinan city mayor and two other suspects in a drug sting early Monday morning, February 10, in Barangay Bonuan Gueset, Dagupan City.

Romeo Nabalon Emboltorio, 63, an administrative aide-bodyguard of suspended Urdaneta City Mayor Julio F. Parayno III, from Barangay San Jose, Urdaneta City; Louie Reyes Fermin, 37, also known as "Bobby," from Barangay Bonuan Gueset, Dagupan City; and Beverly De Vera Parayno, 45, from Barangay Bayaoas, Urdaneta City, were arrested for selling six grams of shabu in seven plastic sachets valued at P40,800.

In addition to the shabu, three P500 genuine bills, and eight P1,000 boodle money used in the buy-bust operation, a caliber .45 Colt MK IV pistol with a magazine loaded with eight live .45 caliber rounds were seized from the three suspects.

According to Dagupan City police, the drug sting was conducted in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 1.

DAGUPAN CITY

PANGASINAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Camarines Sur lawmaker faces backlash for lashing out at student survey results

Camarines Sur lawmaker faces backlash for lashing out at student survey results

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Rep. Luis Raymund “L-Ray” Villafuerte's remarks quickly drew backlash from press freedom advocates, academic institutions...
Nation
fbtw

Comelec places 8 Pangasinan areas in ‘yellow’ category

By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has placed Dagupan and Urdaneta cities as well as the towns of Aguilar, Binmaley, Malasiqui, San Quintin, Mangaldan and Sual – all in Pangasinan – under the “yellow”...
Nation
fbtw
'Alyansa' opens election campaign in Ilocos Norte

'Alyansa' opens election campaign in Ilocos Norte

21 hours ago
The administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas will kick off its political campaign on Tuesday, February 11, with...
Nation
fbtw
Passage of bill for barangay healthcare workers lauded

Passage of bill for barangay healthcare workers lauded

9 hours ago
The approval of a Senate bill safeguarding the rights and welfare of local healthcare workers has been welcomed by a party-list...
Nation
fbtw
P7 million shabu seized in Davao; 2 nabbed

P7 million shabu seized in Davao; 2 nabbed

By Edith Regalado | 17 hours ago
A joint team of Task Force Davao and the Davao City Police Office arrested two men, believed to be engaged in the illegal...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Magma moves upward to Kanlaon crater

Magma moves upward to Kanlaon crater

By Gilbert Bayoran | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) yesterday reported that magma in Kanlaon Volcano has risen...
Nation
fbtw
4 Laguna cops sacked for losing PNP-issued guns

4 Laguna cops sacked for losing PNP-issued guns

By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
For losing their firearms inside the Philippine National Police (PNP) barracks in San Pablo City in Laguna, four policemen...
Nation
fbtw

Pacquiao convoy accosted for using EDSA bus lane

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Former senator Manny Pacquiao’s convoy has been flagged for illegally using the EDSA busway on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
4 caught with P34 million shabu in Caloocan

4 caught with P34 million shabu in Caloocan

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Five kilos of shabu valued at P34 million were confiscated by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Bagumbong,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with