Suspended Pangasinan city mayor's aide-bodyguard, 2 others nabbed in drug sting

BAGUIO CITY — Dagupan City police arrested the administrative aide-bodyguard of a suspended Pangasinan city mayor and two other suspects in a drug sting early Monday morning, February 10, in Barangay Bonuan Gueset, Dagupan City.

Romeo Nabalon Emboltorio, 63, an administrative aide-bodyguard of suspended Urdaneta City Mayor Julio F. Parayno III, from Barangay San Jose, Urdaneta City; Louie Reyes Fermin, 37, also known as "Bobby," from Barangay Bonuan Gueset, Dagupan City; and Beverly De Vera Parayno, 45, from Barangay Bayaoas, Urdaneta City, were arrested for selling six grams of shabu in seven plastic sachets valued at P40,800.

In addition to the shabu, three P500 genuine bills, and eight P1,000 boodle money used in the buy-bust operation, a caliber .45 Colt MK IV pistol with a magazine loaded with eight live .45 caliber rounds were seized from the three suspects.

According to Dagupan City police, the drug sting was conducted in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 1.