No leads yet in ambush of bus company manager, spouse in Cotabato

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 3:10pm
No leads yet in ambush of bus company manager, spouse in Cotabato
The vehicle driven by ambush victim Armando Yap Lu veered off the highway after he lost control of the wheel due to the gunshot wounds he sustained in the attack, which led to his death.
COTABATO CITY  —The police, military, and local officials are working together to identify the gunmen responsible for the fatal ambush of a bus company manager and his spouse in Kabacan, Cotabato, on Monday, February 10.

The fatalities, Armando Yap Lu and his spouse Marilyn, were in a gray Toyota Fortuner when gunmen attacked them along a stretch of highway in Barangay Kayaga, Kabacan, Cotabato, while they were on their way home to nearby Carmen town.

Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, chairperson of the multi-sector Provincial Peace and Order Council, condemned the incident and offered a cash incentive in exchange for any information leading to the arrest of the culprits. 

“I am ready to do that. The Kabacan local government unit is helping the police identify their killers,” Taliño-Mendoza told reporters on Tuesday morning, February 11.

The slain Armando was the manager of a large bus company with units operating routes connecting Cotabato province to cities and provinces in Regions 11 and 12, as well as to Cagayan de Oro City in Region 10.

Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente, director of the Police Regional Office-12, and Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, separately told reporters that they have assigned their intelligence units to assist the Kabacan Municipal Police Station in investigating the incident.

“We are supporting the efforts of the police to solve that dastardly act by criminals. We also appreciate the commitment of the provincial governor to provide an incentive to any informant who can identify the persons involved in that crime,” Gumiran said.

