Authorities foil P170-M shabu smuggling attempt

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities intercepted a major drug smuggling attempt at Pier 5 in Cebu City, seizing 25 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as "shabu."

In a statement on Sunday, February 9, the Bureau of Customs said the confiscated drugs have an estimated street value of P170 million.

The bureau, in coordination with the Seaport Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group-VII, apprehended two suspects—a mother and her son—during the operation.

The interception occurred during a routine inspection of a merchant vessel transporting vehicles and cargo.

Authorities flagged a pearl red Mitsubishi Mirage for further examination. A K9 unit detected the presence of illegal substances inside a carton, prompting a thorough inspection that revealed 25 plastic packages of shabu.

The suspects will face charges under Section 5 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which penalizes the illegal transportation, distribution and sale of prohibited substances.

Both are now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region VII.