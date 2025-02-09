^

Nation

Driver, villager dead as truck rams houses in Davao del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 9, 2025 | 5:18pm
Driver, villager dead as truck rams houses in Davao del Sur
The small houses in Barangay Ashang in Matanao, Davao del Sur hit by a wayward truck hit were made only of semi-permanent materials.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A 65-year-old villager was killed on Friday, February 8, when a wayward boom-type crane truck rammed small houses along a highway in Matanao, Davao del Sur, an accident that also left its driver dead.

Officials of the Matanao Municipal Police Station confirmed to reporters on Sunday that a resident of Barangay Ashang, Ferino Collamat, and the driver of the ill-fated truck, Jeffrey Nacion, succumbed to injuries sustained from the mishap.

Barangay officials and police investigators had told reporters that the 39-year-old Nacion lost control of the wheel while maneuvering through a downhill stretch of a highway in Barangay Ashang, causing the large truck to veer to the side of the route and hit the houses made only of semi-permanent materials.

Nacion was injured when the truck reportedly rolled over and landed on its side. He and Collamat both died while being rushed to a hospital, according to radio reports on Sunday.  

Nacion’s helper survived the accident with only minor bruises and contusions in different parts of his body. He was immediately given first aid by rescuers and policemen who responded to the incident.

