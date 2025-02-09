8 volcanic quakes monitored at Kanlaon â€” Phivolcs

8 volcanic quakes monitored at Kanlaon — Phivolcs

Aerial shot of Kanlaon Volcano taken by Task Force Kanlaon on Dec. 12, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Eight volcanic earthquakes were detected at Kanlaon Volcano in Visayas on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.

In a bulletin covering the period from 12 a.m. Saturday to 12 a.m. Sunday, Phivolcs said Kanlaon emitted 1,611 tonnes of sulfur dioxide.

Moderate plumes, reaching up to 100 meters high, were observed drifting west-southwest and west. The volcano continues to release gas and occasionally emits ash, according to Phivolcs.

Kanlaon’s structure remains swollen and Alert Level 3 remains in effect.

The volcano, which sits between Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, is under close monitoring due to the possibility of sudden explosive eruptions, lava flows, ashfall, pyroclastic density currents, rockfall and lahars during heavy rains.

Phivols said that a six-kilometer radius around the volcano’s summit must remain off-limits and advised against flying aircraft near the area.