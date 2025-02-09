Quezon City acquires Quezon bust for museum

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has acquired a bust of former president Manuel Quezon created by National Artist for Sculpture Guillermo Tolentino.

The sculpture, called “A Bust of a Man,” was recently auctioned by the León Gallery from the José Abád López Collection.

The bust will be added to the city’s collection at the Quezon Heritage House, a museum at the Quezon Memorial Circle featuring relics, memorabilia and artifacts related to the late president.

“As a city that takes great pride in its history, we are honored to bring this remarkable piece home,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement.

“This bust is not only a tribute to our founding father but is also aligned to our goal of preserving our nation’s artistic and cultural legacy,” she added.

The city previously established the Quezon Heritage House to celebrate the life and contributions of the former president, which founded Quezon City and envisioned it to be the nation’s capital.

According to the city government, the acquisition of the Tolentino masterpiece solidifies its “commitment to preserving and showcasing its rich cultural and historical heritage.”

Tolentino, the country’s National Artist for Sculpture, is known for his iconic pieces such as the Bonifacio Monument in Caloocan and the Oblation at the University of the Philippines.

“With the addition of this Tolentino sculpture, the museum will offer QCitizens and visitors an even deeper appreciation of the city’s historical roots and the artistic brilliance of one of the nation’s greatest sculptors,” the local government said.

“This acquisition reaffirms QC’s commitment to cultural preservation and its ongoing efforts to honor the legacy of its namesake,” it added.

The bust was sold for P66,088, based on the listing on the León Gallery website.