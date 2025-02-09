PNP commends cop injured in arrest of party-list nominee

MANILA, Philippines — A police officer who was injured while arresting Magsasaka party-list nominee Lejun dela Cruz, who is wanted for murder, was commended by the Philippine National Police on Friday.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil awarded Chief M/Sgt. Deogracias Basang with the Medalya ng Kadakilaan (Heroism Medal) and Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting (Wounded Personnel Medal) for the bravery he showed during the operation against Dela Cruz in Barangay Manggahan, Pasig City on Feb. 7.

Marbil gave the medals to Basang in a hospital where he is recuperating from his injuries.

Basang and other police officers were about to arrest Dela Cruz, former member of the hit squad Alex Boncayao Brigade, when the latter resisted.

Dela Cruz, armed with a .45 caliber pistol, struck Basang with his pickup truck.

Despite his injury, Marbil said Basang demonstrated courage and played a role in the operation, which led to the suspect’s arrest.

“His bravery in the face of danger and his dedication to the PNP mission serve as an inspiration to all our personnel,” Marbil said in a statement.

He added that Basang’s courage and commitment to duty underscores the role of police officers in safeguarding the country.

Apart from the murder cases, Dela Cruz was charged for illegal gun possession, frustrated homicide, violation of the election gun ban and malicious mischief.