^

Nation

1,517 HFMD cases logged nationwide

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
February 8, 2025 | 12:00am
1,517 HFMD cases logged nationwide
The DOH said the figure is 23 percent higher than the 1,231 cases reported during the same period in 2024, and below the alert and epidemic thresholds based on a two-year average.
Businessworld

MANILA, Philippines — Up to 1,517 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) were recorded across the country from Jan. 1 to 18, according to the Department of Health.

The DOH said the figure is 23 percent higher than the 1,231 cases reported during the same period in 2024, and below the alert and epidemic thresholds based on a two-year average.

“There are 45 provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent cities across 13 regions that reported an increase in the number of cases in the past three to four weeks,” the DOH said.

Earlier, the DOH reported 215 cases in Central Luzon and clustering of cases in a school in Malolos, Bulacan.

With the reported increase in HFMD cases, the DOH directed all centers for health development nationwide, including the Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro region to strictly monitor and prevent the spread of the disease.

“All primary care providers, clinicians and public health authorities must report any suspected, probable and confirmed case within 24 hours to local epidemiology and surveillance units,” the DOH said.

The agency directed health facilities to manage HFMD cases based on the disease’s stage or severity.

“Immediately isolate patients with HFMD. Children suspected of having contracted the disease should stay at home and avoid face-to-face activities until permitted by a physician or health care provider,” DOH said.

The agency said people with uncomplicated HFMD usually recover within seven to 10 days.

“Uncomplicated HFMD cases may be managed in an outpatient care setting, while severe cases should be referred for admission or inpatient care in a higher level health facility,” the agency said.

The DOH advised the public to wash hands regularly using soap and water, disinfect surfaces with alcohol and use personal protective equipment when caring for patient with HFMD.

HFMD is a highly contagious viral disease commonly affecting children below five years old.

Most cases are mild, self-limiting and non-fatal, but may progress to meningitis, encephalitis and polio-like paralysis if left untreated, or even death.

The disease spreads through direct contact with infected people or touching droplets or objects affected with the virus.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
17 rifles seized from 2 enemy MILF factions

17 rifles seized from 2 enemy MILF factions

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A joint police and Army team seized 17 assault rifles from two rival groups within the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, who...
Nation
fbtw
Student dies from accidental fall from school building

Student dies from accidental fall from school building

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
A 13-year-old high school student died from an accidental fall from the fourth floor of a school building in Kidapawan City...
Nation
fbtw
Bodies of Maguindanao del Sur plane crash victims recovered

Bodies of Maguindanao del Sur plane crash victims recovered

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
A helicopter carrying American rescuers fetched on Friday morning, February 7, in Barangay Malatimon in Ampatuan, Maguindanao...
Nation
fbtw
4 dead in Maguindanao del Sur plane crash

4 dead in Maguindanao del Sur plane crash

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A light plane contracted by the US military crashed yesterday afternoon in Barangay Malatimon in Ampatuan town, Maguindanao...
Nation
fbtw
4 dead in Maguindanao del Sur plane crash

4 dead in Maguindanao del Sur plane crash

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Four individuals were killed in a plane crash in Barangay Malatimon in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Thursday afternoon,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Japan vows continued support for BARMM&rsquo;s fishery sector

Japan vows continued support for BARMM’s fishery sector

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
The Japanese government has vowed to continue supporting the fishery sector in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim...
Nation
fbtw

Student falls to death

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
A high school student died after he accidentally fell from the fourth floor of a school building in Kidapawan, Cotabato yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
US embassy vehicle flagged for using EDSA bus lane

US embassy vehicle flagged for using EDSA bus lane

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
A diplomatic vehicle belonging to the United States embassy was pulled over for using the exclusive EDSA Bus Carousel during...
Nation
fbtw
P39.6 million marijuana seized at MICP&nbsp;

P39.6 million marijuana seized at MICP 

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
At least 28 kilos of marijuana, valued at P39.61 million, were intercepted at the Manila International Container Port (MICP)...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with