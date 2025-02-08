1,517 HFMD cases logged nationwide

The DOH said the figure is 23 percent higher than the 1,231 cases reported during the same period in 2024, and below the alert and epidemic thresholds based on a two-year average.

MANILA, Philippines — Up to 1,517 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) were recorded across the country from Jan. 1 to 18, according to the Department of Health.

“There are 45 provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent cities across 13 regions that reported an increase in the number of cases in the past three to four weeks,” the DOH said.

Earlier, the DOH reported 215 cases in Central Luzon and clustering of cases in a school in Malolos, Bulacan.

With the reported increase in HFMD cases, the DOH directed all centers for health development nationwide, including the Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro region to strictly monitor and prevent the spread of the disease.

“All primary care providers, clinicians and public health authorities must report any suspected, probable and confirmed case within 24 hours to local epidemiology and surveillance units,” the DOH said.

The agency directed health facilities to manage HFMD cases based on the disease’s stage or severity.

“Immediately isolate patients with HFMD. Children suspected of having contracted the disease should stay at home and avoid face-to-face activities until permitted by a physician or health care provider,” DOH said.

The agency said people with uncomplicated HFMD usually recover within seven to 10 days.

“Uncomplicated HFMD cases may be managed in an outpatient care setting, while severe cases should be referred for admission or inpatient care in a higher level health facility,” the agency said.

The DOH advised the public to wash hands regularly using soap and water, disinfect surfaces with alcohol and use personal protective equipment when caring for patient with HFMD.

HFMD is a highly contagious viral disease commonly affecting children below five years old.

Most cases are mild, self-limiting and non-fatal, but may progress to meningitis, encephalitis and polio-like paralysis if left untreated, or even death.

The disease spreads through direct contact with infected people or touching droplets or objects affected with the virus.