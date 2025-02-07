^

Nation

Bodies of Maguindanao del Sur plane crash victims recovered

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 7, 2025 | 6:46pm
Bodies of Maguindanao del Sur plane crash victims recovered
Foreigners together in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter fetched on Friday morning the cadavers of the four men killed in a plane crash in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A helicopter carrying American rescuers fetched on Friday morning, February 7, in Barangay Malatimon in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur the lifeless bodies of the four men together in a plane that crashed in the area the day before.

Officials of the Bangsamoro regional government told reporters at noontime Friday that they are certain that the airlift mission was coordinated with the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, which has units in Maguindanao del Sur province.

Barangay and municipal officials had confirmed that the men who disembarked from the CH-47 Chinook helicopter that landed near the crash site to retrieve the remains of the four men are Caucasians.

Emergency responders from towns around, among them senior members of the disaster risk reduction and management offices of different local government units, said that a team of “foreigners” arrived at Barangay Malatimon late Thursday and cordoned off the spot where the Raytheon Beechcraft King Air 300 had crashed.

Local officials told reporters that villagers divested the four individuals of their belongings and went away when they sensed that a team of foreigners and their Filipino guides were closing in.

There is a team of US military men based at Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, where the headquarters of the Philippine Army’s 6th ID is located. They are helping capacitate Filipino counterparts on counter-terrorism and other security operations.  

One of the four crash fatalities was identified through his passport as Brandon Dustin.

US embassy spokesman Kanishka Gangopadhyay confirmed  on Thursday that the light plane was contracted by the US military. He did not provide details, however.

The US-Indo Pacific Command had said in a statement that it is keeping the names of the four persons killed in the plane crash while efforts to contact their families are still underway.

“The aircraft was providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support at the request of our Philippine allies. The incident occurred during a routine mission in support of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation activities,” the US-Indo Pacific Command said.

PLANE CRASH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
4 dead in Maguindanao del Sur plane crash

4 dead in Maguindanao del Sur plane crash

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
A light plane contracted by the US military crashed yesterday afternoon in Barangay Malatimon in Ampatuan town, Maguindanao...
Nation
fbtw
4 dead in Maguindanao del Sur plane crash

4 dead in Maguindanao del Sur plane crash

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Four individuals were killed in a plane crash in Barangay Malatimon in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Thursday afternoon,...
Nation
fbtw
17 rifles seized from 2 enemy MILF factions

17 rifles seized from 2 enemy MILF factions

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A joint police and Army team seized 17 assault rifles from two rival groups within the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, who...
Nation
fbtw
2 bettors share P8.9 million lotto prize

2 bettors share P8.9 million lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
Two bettors – one in San Luis, Batangas and the other in Gen. Trias City, Cavite – will share the P8.91-million...
Nation
fbtw
Court orders Quiboloy&rsquo;s return to Pasig jail

Court orders Quiboloy’s return to Pasig jail

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
A Pasig court has ordered alleged sex offender Apollo Quiboloy to return to the city jail by Feb. 12.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Woman, 73, rescued from Tondo fire

Woman, 73, rescued from Tondo fire

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
A 73-year-old woman was among the rescued tenants of an eighth-floor residential building, which caught fire in Tondo, Manila...
Nation
fbtw
CHED closes Samar school

CHED closes Samar school

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education has ordered the closure of Our Lady of Mercy College in Borongan City, Eastern Samar for...
Nation
fbtw

‘Laguna university’s English-only policy counterproductive’

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The “English-only” policy of a school in Cabuyao City in Laguna could become counterproductive and could hamper deeper learning among Filipino students, according to the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino.
Nation
fbtw
1,828 police personnel promoted in Calabarzon

1,828 police personnel promoted in Calabarzon

20 hours ago
A total of 1,828 police personnel in Calabarzon were among the 33,143 officers promoted to higher ranks nationwide.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with