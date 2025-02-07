Student dies from accidental fall from school building

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A 13-year-old high school student died from an accidental fall from the fourth floor of a school building in Kidapawan City on Friday morning, February 7.

The administration of the Kidapawan City National High School confirmed the incident that resulted in the death of a student via a written statement released to reporters at noontime Friday.

The accident was recorded by security cameras in the surroundings of the KCNHS campus at the center of Kidapawan City, the capital of Cotabato province.

Citing initial reports by investigators, Col. Gilbert Tuzon, Cotabato provincial police director, said there is no indication of foul play in the accident that left the student dead.

Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza had assured to help the family of Bedua facilitate his burial.