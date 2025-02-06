17 rifles seized from 2 enemy MILF factions

The firearms seized from the two rival Moro groups are now in the custody of the Army's 33rd Infantry Battalion.

COTABATO CITY — A joint police and Army team seized 17 assault rifles from two rival groups within the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, who exchanged gunfire on Thursday, February 6, in Barangay Damabago, Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur.

Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, said the gunfight between rival groups led by Marato Felmin and Baguindali Felmin, both MILF commanders, forced innocent villagers to relocate to safer areas.

The two commanders, who are related by blood, are fighting for control of strategic land in Barangay Damabago and are also engaged in long-standing political disputes.

Senior police and Army officials in Maguindanao del Sur confirmed to reporters on Thursday afternoon that 17 assault rifles were seized from both sides.

Local officials told reporters the police would possibly prosecute the two MILF commanders and their followers for illegal possession of firearms and violation of the gun ban being enforced by the Commission on Elections since January 12, meant to ensure a peaceful nationwide electoral exercise in May 2025.