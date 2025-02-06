^

Nation

Gun ban in 2 Bangsamoro provinces intensified

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 5:56pm
Gun ban in 2 Bangsamoro provinces intensified
Personnel from the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Bangsamoro regional police are strictly enforcing the gun ban at a checkpoint on the boundary between Cotabato City and Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Police teams have been notably visible since Wednesday at strategic locations in two Bangsamoro provinces, following deadly gun attacks in both areas amid the election-related gun ban.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Thursday, February 6, that the Army’s 6th Infantry Division is helping them enforce the gun ban in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte to prevent a repeat of the deadly incidents in both provinces in the past three weeks.

The nationwide restriction by the Commission on Elections of unauthorized carrying of firearms outside residences started on January 12, meant to ensure peaceful elections in May 2025.

“Local government units are also helping us implement the gun ban in both provinces,” Macapaz said.

Ten individuals in Maguindanao del Sur had been killed by gunmen in one attack after another since January 12. Maguindanao del Norte had five deadly gun-related incidents during the period.

Security has been tight in Maguindanao del Norte’s Datu Odin Sinsuat town, covered by PRO-BAR’s 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company led by Lt. Col. Esmael Madin.

Since Wednesday, PRO-BAR's 1st PMFC has tightly secured areas including Barangay Awang, where the Cotabato Airport is located, and Barangay Tamontaka, at the border of Cotabato City and Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Cotabato City is the regional seat of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Two residents were reportedly killed while another was hurt in separate shooting incidents in Datu Odin Sinsuat since January 12.

Last week, Madin, his subordinates, and personnel from the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station seized an unlicensed .38 caliber revolver from a motorcycle rider at a gun ban checkpoint in Barangay Capiton, Datu Odin Sinsuat.

The owner of the firearm was immediately detained and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and violation of Comelec’s gun ban.

BANGSAMORO

BARMM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Policewoman shoots husband cop dead

Policewoman shoots husband cop dead

By Ric Sapnu | 19 hours ago
A policeman was shot dead allegedly by his wife, who is also a police officer, in Angeles City on Tuesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Pinoy tourists warned of influenza in Japan

Pinoy tourists warned of influenza in Japan

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
Filipino tourists visiting Japan must be cautious and avail themselves of travel insurance amid rising influenza cases, the...
Nation
fbtw
Cotabato mayor, aides nabbed for gun ban violation

Cotabato mayor, aides nabbed for gun ban violation

19 hours ago
A municipal mayor in Cotabato and his three security aides have been arrested for allegedly violating the election gun ban...
Nation
fbtw
Plebiscite for Sulu reinclusion in BARMM not feasible &ndash; Comelec

Plebiscite for Sulu reinclusion in BARMM not feasible – Comelec

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Holding a plebiscite to reinclude Sulu in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is no longer feasible this...
Nation
fbtw
18-year-old nabbed in Pasay narcotics buy-bust

18-year-old nabbed in Pasay narcotics buy-bust

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect and confiscated illegal drugs worth approximately P50,390 during a buy-bust operation...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Quezon City government mulls legal suit vs Bestlink College

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The Quezon City government is considering legal action against Bestlink College of the Philippines over the school’s off-campus activity in Bataan last month, which endangered the safety of students.
Nation
fbtw
Ex-treasurer gets 18 years for P43,675 graft case

Ex-treasurer gets 18 years for P43,675 graft case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
A former treasurer of the Manila city government was sentenced to up to 18 years in prison for allegedly pocketing payment...
Nation
fbtw
Stop abusing PWD discounts &ndash; DSWD

Stop abusing PWD discounts – DSWD

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development yesterday warned holders of fake PWD (person with disability) identification...
Nation
fbtw
Makati referrals to companies yield 14,000 new hires

Makati referrals to companies yield 14,000 new hires

By EJ Macababbad | 19 hours ago
Over 14,000 jobseekers referred by the Makati government to private companies were hired last year, Mayor Abby Binay announced...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with