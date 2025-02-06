Gun ban in 2 Bangsamoro provinces intensified

Personnel from the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Bangsamoro regional police are strictly enforcing the gun ban at a checkpoint on the boundary between Cotabato City and Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

COTABATO CITY — Police teams have been notably visible since Wednesday at strategic locations in two Bangsamoro provinces, following deadly gun attacks in both areas amid the election-related gun ban.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Thursday, February 6, that the Army’s 6th Infantry Division is helping them enforce the gun ban in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte to prevent a repeat of the deadly incidents in both provinces in the past three weeks.

The nationwide restriction by the Commission on Elections of unauthorized carrying of firearms outside residences started on January 12, meant to ensure peaceful elections in May 2025.

“Local government units are also helping us implement the gun ban in both provinces,” Macapaz said.

Ten individuals in Maguindanao del Sur had been killed by gunmen in one attack after another since January 12. Maguindanao del Norte had five deadly gun-related incidents during the period.

Security has been tight in Maguindanao del Norte’s Datu Odin Sinsuat town, covered by PRO-BAR’s 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company led by Lt. Col. Esmael Madin.

Since Wednesday, PRO-BAR's 1st PMFC has tightly secured areas including Barangay Awang, where the Cotabato Airport is located, and Barangay Tamontaka, at the border of Cotabato City and Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Cotabato City is the regional seat of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Two residents were reportedly killed while another was hurt in separate shooting incidents in Datu Odin Sinsuat since January 12.

Last week, Madin, his subordinates, and personnel from the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station seized an unlicensed .38 caliber revolver from a motorcycle rider at a gun ban checkpoint in Barangay Capiton, Datu Odin Sinsuat.

The owner of the firearm was immediately detained and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and violation of Comelec’s gun ban.