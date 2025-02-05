2 dead in Cotabato motorcycle-truck collision

Two motorcycle riders were killed and a third was injured in an accident in Aleosan, Cotabato, on Feb. 4, 2025.

COTABATO CITY— Two individuals were killed instantly, and another was seriously injured in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a light truck on Tuesday, February 4, in Barangay New Panay, Aleosan, Cotabato.

Local executives in the province told reporters on Wednesday, February 5, that the fatalities, 19-year-old Benito Alcajero and his 15-year-old companion, were riding a motorcycle with another minor, a 13-year-old, when they collided with a delivery van traveling in the opposite direction along a winding stretch of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Barangay New Panay.

Col. Gilbert Tuzon, Cotabato provincial police director, said witnesses told investigators that the motorcycle carrying the victims first swerved, veered into the opposite lane of the highway, and collided with the truck driven by 40-year-old Garry Ado.

The accident also left Guzman injured. He is now confined to a hospital.

Witnesses have confirmed that it was Alcajero’s motorcycle that went out of control, causing the accident.