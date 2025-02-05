Biñan City celebrates 3-day ‘Araw ng Biñan, Isang Biñan 1580’

National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab and Biñan local officials lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Biñan City Center for Performing Arts.

MANILA, Philippines — The city of Biñan in Laguna is celebrating its three-day “Araw ng Biñan, Isang Biñan 1580,” which commemorates its 15th cityhood anniversary (February 2), 80th Liberation Day (February 3), and 278th founding anniversary (February 4).

As part of the event, the city unveiled one of its most ambitious cultural projects—the Biñan City Center for Performing Arts. The newly inaugurated 500-seat theater, located within the Biñan Cultural Center Complex, reflects the city’s commitment to nurturing local talent and preserving its vibrant arts and cultural heritage.

“This place will further develop the skills of Biñan’s people, especially the youth. Here, visitors from outside Biñan will witness the talents of our city. This venue will host mini-concerts and other events,” Mayor Walfredo Dimaguila Jr. said during the inauguration on Sunday.

National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, the guest of honor, expressed his support for Biñan’s dedication to the arts. The Maestro also composed the intermission chimes for the theater, symbolizing the world-class Filipino artistry the theater aims to hone among the Biñanense youth.

The Biñan Metropolitan Chorus performs at the newly inaugurated Biñan City Center for Performing Arts.

“The opening of this theater signifies a commitment to preserving these traditions but also a promise to push the boundaries of our creative expressions, shaping the future of Filipino art in new and exciting ways,” said Bryan Jayson Borja, Biñan’s City Culture, History, Arts, and Tourism Officer.

In recognition of the city’s dedication to the performing arts, the local government declared August 7, 2024, to August 7, 2025, as Biñan Theater Arts Year.

The celebration also included the inauguration and groundbreaking of various city projects under Mayor Dimaguila’s administration, such as the Biñan City Hospital, the Super Health Center, the PUP Dalampasigan, the Biñan Jail Facility, and the Biñan Central Square—a one-stop-shop mall with government services, including the BIR, SSS and PhilHealth, located on the top floors.

The ceremonies for new infrastructure projects across the city highlighted Biñan’s ongoing transformation and commitment to improving public services.

These initiatives were part of the broader “Serbisyong Arman” program, aimed at ensuring sustainable growth and inclusive development for Biñanenses. Vice Mayor Angelo Alonte and Councilor Jonalina Reyes also emphasized the city’s housing program, which includes 4,000 housing units for qualified government employees, teachers and low-income families.

The three-day event featured a People’s Parade, a Thanksgiving Mass, the unveiling of a historical marker at the BCPA, and cultural showcases such as the Gabi ng Tagumpay and a cultural night.

Meanwhile, Biñan Rep. Marlyn Alonte-Naguiat, whose term in Congress will end this year, expressed her gratitude to the people of Biñan for the trust and support they have given her throughout her years in public service. She reassured that Alagang LEN will continue as a non-government organization, dedicated to serving the people of Biñan beyond her term.

“I trust that under the leadership of Mayor Arman Dimaguila in Congress, Mayor Gel Alonte in Biñan and Vice Mayor Dada Reyes, every Biñanense will continue to receive the best services and opportunities available. Biñan City is in capable hands, and I am confident that the progress we have made will only continue to grow in the years to come,” she added.

According to Mayor Dimaguila, the unity among local officials has been instrumental in Biñan’s progress. He said that Biñan continues to make history and promote the arts, culture, and local talent.

With its vibrant celebrations and infrastructure projects, Biñan City honors its storied past while laying the groundwork for a modern yet culturally enriched future. — May Dedicatoria