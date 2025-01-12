^

Nation

Determination of tax allotment shares for LGUs clarified

Philstar.com
January 12, 2025 | 2:39pm
Determination ofÂ tax allotment shares for LGUs clarified

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Finance (DOF) has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and strict compliance with the Supreme Court (SC) decision and relevant laws in determining the National Tax Allotment (NTA) shares for local government units (LGUs).

“We assure our LGUs that we are strictly adhering to transparency and accountability, especially with the principles set by the Supreme Court, in implementing the Mandanas-Garcia ruling. Nothing is shortchanged. We are very much welcome and open to having continued dialogues with our LGUs to help them strengthen their fiscal capacities and optimize resource utilization to deliver more and better services to Filipinos,” Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said.

The 2019 Mandanas-Garcia ruling of the SC, which took effect in 2022, increased the NTA shares of LGUs to 40% of all national taxes beyond those collected by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR). This adjustment was intended to enhance the fiscal autonomy of LGUs by granting them a more substantial share of the national tax base.

In its decision, the SC ordered the Secretary of the DOF, the Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management, the Commissioners of the BIR and the Bureau of Customs, and the National Treasury, to include all national tax collections in the computation of the NTA base, “except those accruing to special purpose funds and special allotments for the utilization and development of the national wealth.”

In determining the deductions, the DOF is guided by the SC decision, including Section 29 (3), Article VI and Section 7, Article X of the 1987 Constitution. 

The Finance chief is set to meet the League of Cities this week to discuss the computation of the NTA.

DOF

LGU

TAX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Classes, gov&rsquo;t work suspended in Manila, Pasay on January 13 for INC peace rally

Classes, gov’t work suspended in Manila, Pasay on January 13 for INC peace rally

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
Malacañang suspended classes in the cities of Manila and Pasay on Monday, January 13, to make way for the...
Nation
fbtw
Government work, classes in Davao suspended tomorrow

Government work, classes in Davao suspended tomorrow

By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
Classes and work in government offices are suspended in this city tomorrow to pave the way for a peace rally of the Iglesia...
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares holidays in 4 Luzon, Visayas areas

Palace declares holidays in 4 Luzon, Visayas areas

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Malacañang has issued four proclamations declaring non-working holidays in a town in Leyte and three areas in Luz...
Nation
fbtw
SEAG gold medalist&rsquo;s slay suspect charged

SEAG gold medalist’s slay suspect charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Criminal charges have been filed against a suspect in the killing of Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Mervin Guarte.
Nation
fbtw
PNP spokesperson named Central Luzon police chief

PNP spokesperson named Central Luzon police chief

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson for the Philippine National Police, has been named Central Luzon police director.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mastermind in kidnap-slay of Quezon City businessman nabbed

Mastermind in kidnap-slay of Quezon City businessman nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The alleged mastermind in the kidnap-slay of a 62-year-old businessman from Quezon City was arrested on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
P24 million cocaine seized at NAIA

P24 million cocaine seized at NAIA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
A woman was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City after attempting to smuggle more...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM Islamic teachers, learners receive cash aid

BARMM Islamic teachers, learners receive cash aid

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Up to 201 Islamic school teachers and learners in two Bangsamoro towns in Cotabato province received cash aid on Friday, January...
Nation
fbtw
Suspects behind ambush of couple in Sultan Kudarat arrested

Suspects behind ambush of couple in Sultan Kudarat arrested

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Local executives and the police together filed criminal charges against the two now detained perpetrators of the ambush of...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with