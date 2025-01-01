Two bettors split P25.35-M Lotto 6/42 jackpot on New Year's Eve

A file photo of lotto tickets held before an authorized agent of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

MANILA, Philippines — Kicking off the New Year, two Filipinos secured the P25.35 million jackpot in the Lotto 6/42 draw held on Tuesday evening, Dec. 31, 2024.

The winning bettors, who accurately guessed all six numbers, are from Lucena City, Quezon and Naga City, Camarines Sur. They will equally split the prize, each receiving P12,675,557.50.

The winning combination — 27-26-09-41-19-20 — was announced by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) just hours before the New Year.

The 6/42 Lotto draw also rewards bettors who match three to five of the winning numbers, in any order, with cash prizes.

Three numbers: P20

Four numbers: P800

Five numbers: P24,000

In line with the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, a 20% tax will be deducted from the P23.35 million prize, as applies to all lotto winnings exceeding P10,000.

Jackpot winners have one year, until December 31, to claim their prizes at the PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City. They are required to bring two valid IDs and their winning ticket.

Meanwhile, winners of prizes below P10,000 may claim their rewards at the nearest PCSO branch.

In 2024, there were 33 winners of Lotto 6/42, with the December 31 winners adding P25.35 million to bring the total prize money to P795.65 million for the year.

Only individuals 18 years old and above are eligible to participate in this draw and purchase a P20 ticket to place a bet.

The winning combinations for the 6/42 Lotto are drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

According to the PCSO charter, the agency holds lotteries to "raise revenues to provide funds for health programs, medical assistance and services and charities of national character."