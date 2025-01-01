^

Nation

Two bettors split P25.35-M Lotto 6/42 jackpot on New Year's Eve

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 1, 2025 | 5:13pm
Two bettors split P25.35-M Lotto 6/42 jackpot on New Year's Eve
A file photo of lotto tickets held before an authorized agent of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).
Philstar.com / Irra Lising, File

MANILA, Philippines — Kicking off the New Year, two Filipinos secured the P25.35 million jackpot in the Lotto 6/42 draw held on Tuesday evening, Dec. 31, 2024.

The winning bettors, who accurately guessed all six numbers, are from Lucena City, Quezon and Naga City, Camarines Sur. They will equally split the prize, each receiving P12,675,557.50.

The winning combination — 27-26-09-41-19-20 — was announced by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) just hours before the New Year.

The 6/42 Lotto draw also rewards bettors who match three to five of the winning numbers, in any order, with cash prizes.

  • Three numbers: P20
  • Four numbers: P800
  • Five numbers: P24,000

In line with the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, a 20% tax will be deducted from the P23.35 million prize, as applies to all lotto winnings exceeding P10,000.

Jackpot winners have one year, until December 31, to claim their prizes at the PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City. They are required to bring two valid IDs and their winning ticket. 

Meanwhile, winners of prizes below P10,000 may claim their rewards at the nearest PCSO branch.

In 2024, there were 33 winners of Lotto 6/42, with the December 31 winners adding P25.35 million to bring the total prize money to P795.65 million for the year.

Only individuals 18 years old and above are eligible to participate in this draw and purchase a P20 ticket to place a bet.

The winning combinations for the 6/42 Lotto are drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

According to the PCSO charter, the agency holds lotteries to "raise revenues to provide funds for health programs, medical assistance and services and charities of national character." 

6/42 LOTTO

LOTTO RESULT

LOTTO WINNERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angat Dam breaches ideal yearend elevation

Angat Dam breaches ideal yearend elevation

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 22 hours ago
The Angat Dam has breached its ideal yearend water elevation of 212 meters, assuring Metro Manila of adequate potable water...
Nation
fbtw
University official shot dead in Kidapawan City

University official shot dead in Kidapawan City

By John Unson | 2 days ago
An official from a state university was shot dead inside her sports utility vehicle while parked along a highway in Barangay...
Nation
fbtw
Road crashes hit 496 &ndash; DOH

Road crashes hit 496 – DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Close to 500 road traffic accidents have been recorded by the Department of Health.
Nation
fbtw
Search continues for capsized vessel&rsquo;s crewmembers in Northern Samar

Search continues for capsized vessel’s crewmembers in Northern Samar

By Evelyn Macairan | 22 hours ago
A search and rescue operation is ongoing for five crewmembers of a cargo vessel that reportedly sank in the waters off Lavesares...
Nation
fbtw
FDA warns public on unregistered chocolate

FDA warns public on unregistered chocolate

By Rhodina Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has cautioned the public against the purchase, consumption and giving away as gift of unregistered...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
4 nabbed for illegal gambling, drugs, guns

4 nabbed for illegal gambling, drugs, guns

By Christine Boton | 22 hours ago
Police arrested four people for alleged illegal gambling and possession of drugs and firearms in Pasay on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
Antique town mayor&rsquo;s suspension voided

Antique town mayor’s suspension voided

By Daphne Galvez | 22 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has voided the suspension imposed by the Office of the Ombudsman on Mayor Ernesto Tajanlangit III of...
Nation
fbtw
3 firecracker-related injuries logged in Batangas, Rizal

3 firecracker-related injuries logged in Batangas, Rizal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
Three people have been injured due to firecrackers in Batangas and Rizal in the past two days, the Calabarzon police reported...
Nation
fbtw
Cop in bus shooting tests positive for drugs

Cop in bus shooting tests positive for drugs

By John Unson | 22 hours ago
A policeman who shot dead a bus passenger and wounded his fellow officers at the border of Cotabato and Davao del Sur over...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with