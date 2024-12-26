^

Nation

Businesswoman shot dead in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 26, 2024 | 1:54pm
Businesswoman shot dead in Maguindanao del Norte
Relatives of Marissa Barrozo immediately closed down her adjoining stores along a highway in Barangay Tamontaka in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte where she was killed by a gunman on Dec. 25, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— A gunman shot and killed a businesswoman in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday, December 25. The victim was a community leader active in domestic peace and security initiatives.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Thursday, December 26, that the merchant Marissa Barrozo died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

She was standing at the entrance to her adjoining roadside stores, selling various commercial products, canned goods, rice and bottled water, in Sitio Semba in Barangay Tamontaka in Datu Odin Sinsuat when a man armed with a pistol approached her and opened fire, killing her on the spot.

Barrozo’s assailant and a companion, who acted as a lookout, had managed to escape before responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials could reach the crime scene.

Barrozo, a community leader who strongly supported the public service initiatives of the Tamontaka barangay government, was also known for gifting food to her Muslim neighbors and customers during the annual month-long Ramadan fasting season.

Officials of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station and local executives are cooperating in identifying her killer for prosecution.

Macapaz said Barangay Tamontaka officials and relatives of Barrozo are uncertain yet if the atrocity that resulted in her death was related to her voluntary work as a community leader, or to her business.

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inmates&rsquo; kin get holiday stay-in privileges &ndash; BuCor

Inmates’ kin get holiday stay-in privileges – BuCor

By Christine Boton | 15 hours ago
Families of inmates across the country are allowed to visit prisons under the Bureau of Corrections ( during the holiday season...
Nation
fbtw
Dutertes&rsquo; yuletide gift-giving draws thousands

Dutertes’ yuletide gift-giving draws thousands

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 15 hours ago
Thousands flocked yesterday to the annual gift-giving activity hosted by the family of former president Rodrigo Duterte at...
Nation
fbtw
Biliran Bridge sways, creates wave-like movements

Biliran Bridge sways, creates wave-like movements

By Miriam Desacada | 15 hours ago
Crossing the Biliran Bridge in northern Leyte was limited to pedestrians and light vehicles after the 48-year-old structure...
Nation
fbtw
2 nabbed for selling illegal firecrackers

2 nabbed for selling illegal firecrackers

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Two men were arrested for allegedly selling illegal firecrackers online in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon aggressive ash emissions continue

Kanlaon aggressive ash emissions continue

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Aggressive ash emissions continued at Kanlaon Volcano, with seven events recorded in 24 hours since Thursday, the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Woman snatches ang pao from Tondo churchgoer

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Police arrested a woman for taking ang pao or red envelope containing P1,200 from a churchgoer in Tondo, Manila yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Philippines logs over 4,000 measles, rubella cases

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Over 4,000 cases of measles and rubella (MR) have been recorded across the country, the Department of Health reported on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Suspect in P3.6 million Davao heist arrested

Suspect in P3.6 million Davao heist arrested

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
=One of the robbers who killed a security guard and stole P3.6 million in cash from a bank employee in Compostela town in...
Nation
fbtw
Marbil lauds police officers securing Andaya Highway

Marbil lauds police officers securing Andaya Highway

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil lauded police officers who are helping ease the heavy traffic...
Nation
fbtw

Go attends turnover of 9 ambulances for Davao

15 hours ago
After pushing for the funds for a health care project in Davao Oriental, Sen. Bong Go on Monday attended the ceremonial turnover of nine ambulances for Mati City and the province’s Baganga, Boston, Caraga,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with